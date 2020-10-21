West Nebraska Arts Center to host 'Chair-ity' fundraiser

Soroptimist International of Scotts Bluff County puts the “chair” in “charity” for their biennial fundraiser “Chair-ity Art Event.”
The event occurs every other year in cooperation with the West Nebraska Arts Center. This is the second time Soroptimist International of Scotts Bluff, a local chapter of a volunteer organization that provides women and girls with access to the education and training to achieve economic empowerment, has done this fundraiser.
The idea is for local artists, or anyone in the community who are interested, can paint, refurbish or otherwise decorate a donated chair. Those chairs will then go up for auction during the length of the “Chair-ity Art Event” exhibit at the WNAC, which will run from Nov. 5 to Dec. 31.
Mary Garwood, the fundraising co-chair for the local Soroptimist chapter, said the idea for the event came from CASA, who did a similar fundraising event 10-15 years ago.
“I got to thinking what would be something unique to do, and we voted on it to bring it back,” she said, explaining that some women at CASA are also part of Soroptimist. “We made sure it was okay (with CASA) that we did it.”
Stephanie Coley, the program manager at the WNAC, said that this year will be slightly different because it’s not just chairs that can be decorated.
“We opened it up to different furniture—benches, tables, one girl said she was bringing in a shelf,” she said. “You can make a chair into something else completely.”
The exhibition opens on Nov. 3 with a reception taking place from 5 to 7 p.m. in the Bronson Gallery, which will be free and open to the public. Hors d’oeuvres, refreshments and a cash bar will be available. There will also be awards presented for Best of Show, People’s Choice and Before & After (the most dramatic change from old to new).
All funds raised through the auctioning of these redecorated pieces of furniture will go towards a scholarship fund at Soroptimist for girls and women looking to further their education, according to a WNAC press release.
Coley said that they are still welcoming redecorated furniture for the auction and exhibit, but she would like to have them at the WNAC by Nov. 3. If you don’t have a chair to decorate, the WNAC has chairs available to pick up and decorate at home or to decorate at the arts center.
“We have refurbished ones, painted ones, bejeweled ones,” she said. “You can be as creative as you want.”
