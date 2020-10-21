West Nebraska Arts Center to host 'Chair-ity' fundraiser

Soroptimist International of Scotts Bluff County puts the “chair” in “charity” for their biennial fundraiser “Chair-ity Art Event.”

The event occurs every other year in cooperation with the West Nebraska Arts Center. This is the second time Soroptimist International of Scotts Bluff, a local chapter of a volunteer organization that provides women and girls with access to the education and training to achieve economic empowerment, has done this fundraiser.

The idea is for local artists, or anyone in the community who are interested, can paint, refurbish or otherwise decorate a donated chair. Those chairs will then go up for auction during the length of the “Chair-ity Art Event” exhibit at the WNAC, which will run from Nov. 5 to Dec. 31.

Mary Garwood, the fundraising co-chair for the local Soroptimist chapter, said the idea for the event came from CASA, who did a similar fundraising event 10-15 years ago.

“I got to thinking what would be something unique to do, and we voted on it to bring it back,” she said, explaining that some women at CASA are also part of Soroptimist. “We made sure it was okay (with CASA) that we did it.”