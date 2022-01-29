West Nebraska Blood Center encourages donations during National Blood Donor Month

SCOTTSBLUFF - Blood donation is a gift that may save a life.

During National Blood Donor Month in January, the West Nebraska Blood Center is encouraging past donors to come in again and those who haven’t donated in the past to begin giving. Before donating, prospective donors need to have been symptom-free of COVID-19 for the past 10 days.

“In order to save lives, we must have blood on the shelf and ready for transfusion. Blood donation is a free gift that only takes a little bit of your time, but it is a critical resource for patients in need,” said Katie Gasseling, MLS (ASCP), clinical laboratory supervisor.

Donating blood or platelets is a simple, safe, and easy process. Donors must be in good health, be 16 years of age or older, and weigh more than 115 pounds. A healthy donor can donate blood every 56 days.

Transfusion of blood and blood products helps save millions of lives every year. It can help patients suffering from life-threatening conditions live longer and with a higher quality of life and supports complex medical and surgical procedures. It can have an essential, life-saving role during the emergency response to man-made and natural disasters or be critical in maternal and childcare situations.