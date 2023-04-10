West Nebraska Blood Center is encouraging platelet donations this spring from both new and previous donors.

First-time donors who may be nervous to donate can let staff know when calling for an appointment, so they can help you succeed in your first donation.

“We are specifically asking for platelet donations from community members,” Julie Dahlinger, MLS (ASCP), Regional West clinical laboratory supervisor, said in a press release. “This donation process may take longer than blood donations, but it is just as vital in helping save patient lives.”

Platelets are small cells, roughly one-tenth the size of red blood cells, that are created by stem cells in bone marrow and are circulated throughout the body by blood. Platelets are important as they help stop bleeding at the site of an injury in the body.

Patients, such as trauma victims, are often in need of platelets after an injury. On average, a bone or blood marrow transplant patient will use 50 units of platelets during his or her treatment and recovery. Platelet donors can safely donate through West Nebraska Blood Center; the clinical staff is specially trained and carefully monitors each donation.

The platelet donation process can take between 30 minutes to two hours.

Donating blood or platelets is a simple and safe process. Donors must be in good health, be 17 years of age or older and weigh more than 115 pounds. Platelet donors cannot take aspirin within 48 hours of a donation.

Walk-ins to donate blood are accepted, but appointments are preferred. Located at 313 W. 38th St. in Scottsbluff, West Nebraska Blood Center is open Monday through Wednesday and Friday 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., and on Thursday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. To schedule an appointment or to learn more, call 308-630-2477.