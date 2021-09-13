West Nebraska Engine Academy hosts around 240 firefighters for wildfire training

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“We had everything set up for our operational period for Saturday morning. By that morning, it turned into fire weather,” Vance said. “So, that changes our whole outlook of no fire going on the ground.”

The team’s meteorologist did have good news on Sunday, giving the green light for controlled burns.

Vance said that live-fire training is essential for firefighters to be prepared for tackling wildfires.

“You have an IC (Incident Commander) that comes in, calls up a ‘size up,’ like he was just going to a regular new start. He calls in what resources he needs to extinguish the task on hand — request for more assistance, call in aerial support — to try and get the fires knocked down. Basically, we’re just trying to work everybody into that leadership and learning experience,” he said.

Those skills will only make each department stronger, Vance said.

“It is very important to build a great team for the safety of everybody else involved — to protect communities and protect structures, assets that are involved,” he said. “It’s a good learning experience for them to take this knowledge to back home and be able to utilize it in their own departments.”

