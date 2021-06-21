West Nile monitoring begins, public urged to prevent spread of virus

SCOTTSBLUFF — Panhandle Public Health District (PPHD) has once again begun West Nile virus (WNV) surveillance activities to monitor the presence of the virus in the Panhandle.

PPHD in cooperation with the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services conducts West Nile virus tracking through the months of May to October. PPHD uses the Center for Disease Control (CDC) light traps to collect mosquitoes for testing. If you see one of these traps around the area during summer months, that means there are ongoing efforts to track mosquitoes. Once mosquitoes are collected, they are sent to the Nebraska DHHS Public Health Environmental Lab.

Panhandle residents are urged to exercise caution when outdoors. To avoid mosquito bites, PPHD recommends:

— Applying mosquito repellent containing DEET, picaridin or oil of lemon eucalyptus;

— Wearing long-sleeved shirt, pants and socks in wooded areas or areas of tall grass;

— Avoiding going out at dawn and dusk when mosquitoes are most active;

— Eliminating standing water to reduce mosquito breeding sites

— Keep window screens in good repair, and;