One local family is urging people to protect themselves against West Nile after the death earlier this month of their husband and father due to complications after he contracted the virus.

Richard Fullmer, of Gering, died on Aug. 12 after receiving a positive diagnosis for the virus. Though the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services doesn’t release the identities of persons who have died of West Nile, Fullmer’s death is the first in the state this year due to West Nile. Last year, the state reported its first death due to the virus in September.

Rapid decline in health

Fullmer, who was a retired schoolteacher, is described by his wife, Pat, and son, Steve, as a positive person who always searched for the good in things. He also had a reputation as a fighter surviving a number of diseases in his lifetime before he died of West Nile virus days after being diagnosed.

He first survived an infection of equine encephalitis, another mosquito-borne illness that can cause encephalopathy, or the swelling of the brain when he was just two years old. As an adult, he persevered and recovered after separate diagnoses of acute myeloid leukemia and bladder cancer.

Fullmer’s battle with West Nile came about suddenly on July 26 when he told his wife before they went out for lunch that he was not feeling well.

“We were going to go out to Taco De Oro and have lunch with some friends and he loves that place. He said before we left ‘I don’t feel right, I don’t think I’m going to be able to eat much,” Pat Fullmer said, remembering that day.

The next day was more of the same, as he went to golf with his brothers as he did every week. He was only able to play a few holes before he was resigned to riding along in the cart before leaving the course altogether. He’d only golfed nine holes.

After a trip to the Urgent Care and two trips to the emergency room later, circumstances had changed for the worst. He was airlifted from Regional West Medical Center to UCHealth Greeley Hospital.

“Thursday, he woke up and his nurse called me at 6 a.m. and said he’s completely delirious and doesn’t know where he is,” Pat said.

In Greeley, his condition did not improve, and he would lose consciousness. From there he would be intubated and fed through a tube as well.

“It just got worse each day,” his wife said. “He was on that machine. He had so many tubes in and out of him, it was ridiculous. I would have been wishing I could die at that point if it was me because it was just the most miserable looking place to be.”

West Nile Virus has no real treatment, Pat Fullmer said. All doctors are able to do if the virus progresses and becomes neuro invasive is provide fluids and life support. It was not long for Fullmer before his brain activity had decreased to a level where it was unlikely he would ever be the same again.

“(The doctor) basically said that they had these leads on his head for brainwave activity, that were only showing about 50% of normal activity, and they said in all likelihood were he to survive ... he would definitely have irreparable brain damage,” Pat said.

At that point, the family decided that it was time, they elected to remove the intubation tube and Pat said “within 10 minutes” he had died.

Because of how quickly the disease progressed, Richard’s son, Steve Fullmer, said he was largely unaware of his father’s duress until the situation had become dire.

On the day that Richard Fullmer was hospitalized at Regional West, Steve Fullmer said, he was very ill and doctors were monitoring a fever.

“By noon the next day, I was getting a call from mom basically saying, ‘You better get out here.’”

Steve, who lives in Fort Laramie, had to travel back into town to help look after his father. Steve, who was an EMT for many years before working in Fort Laramie, said that seeing his father in that state was startling.

“You can almost sense, you can feel when what makes a person a person, their lifeforce, has more or less left, and it was kind of startling,” he said. “...I went in a little later in the afternoon to check on him and you could just see it happen.”

Family urges prevention

The family stressed that while some people make not take the dangers of West Nile Virus seriously, after their experience, they feel people need to know the risks and make sure to take preventative measures to protect themselves.

“What I want people to realize is, especially older people — this could happen to young people too, but mostly older people — the odds of dying from it for old people are pretty high, if you get this bad kind,” Pat said.

Steve said he felt that since recent years have been hotter and more dry, people have let their guard down as they didn’t consider mosquito populations as concerning.

“I think that people have forgotten the basic concerns,” he said.

The West Nile virus is carried by Culex mosquitos. While it rarely has adverse effects and most infected with the virus rarely experience symptoms, the virus can seriously impact the health of its victims and can be fatal.

In less than 1% of West Nile virus cases, the virus affects the nervous system and can lead to serious issues such as inflammation of the brain, according to information released by NDHHS. About 1 out of 150 infected people develop a serious, sometimes fatal, illness, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

Preventing contracting West Nile virus is simple, according to information from Melissa Haas, environmental health coordinator at PPHD. You simply need to prevent getting bitten by a mosquito by taking easy steps.

“The biggest thing we always say is make sure you use mosquito repellent,” she said.

While there are a variety of options for mosquito repellent with substances like picaridin or lemon eucalyptus oil, Haas stressed that repellents using DEET are considered the most effective.

She also warned people to wear pants or long sleeves if they were going to be out during times of high activity for mosquitos.

People should also be vigilant about removing standing water anywhere around their property to prevent the insects from breeding.

“You can also get something called mosquito dunks that can get rid of the eggs before they even hatch,” she said. “We do have those here at our office and you can find them at any store, usually.”

Mosquitos are most active around dawn and dusk and Haas said that with lots of nighttime activities, like football games at this time of year, people should be extra cautious.

Panhandle deemed ‘high risk’

WNV has been detected in Nebraska every year since 2002, and a total of 101 deaths have been reported, according to NDHHS.

The state of Nebraska and the Panhandle in particular has already seen a much stronger mosquito season than was expected. As of Thursday morning, the state had 183 positive cases of West Nile virus. At this time last year, there were 13, according to Panhandle Public Health District.

According to previous reporting, the state has seen much higher levels of the virus in mosquito pools tested as well as higher mosquito numbers than previous years this early.

As of earlier this week, PPHD officials reported it had tested 448 mosquito pools, 271 of which were in Scotts Bluff County. Of those pools, 102 tested positive for the virus. Box Butte County presented similar numbers with 177 pools tested and 45 pools showing positive results. The pools serve as an indicator that West Nile virus is present in the community.

Haas said the danger will not end with summer and will likely continue on into the fall before people can let their guard down.