West Side Story comes to Midwest

SCOTTSBLUFF - Tony and Maria are coming to the Historic Midwest Theater screen this weekend in Steven Spielberg’s adaptation of the 1957 musical West Side Story. Golden Globe nominee West Side Story tells the forbidden love at first sight of Tony and Maria during a high school dance in 1957 New York City. Their burgeoning romance fuels the fire between the Jets and Sharks, two teenage street gangs of different ethnic backgrounds vying for control of the streets.

The motion picture was awarded the Golden Globe for Best Motion Picture, Best Actress, and Best Supporting Actress. It was also nominated for Best Director.

The Midwest Theater will show the motion picture Friday, Jan. 21 at 7:30 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 22 at 7:30 p.m. and a matinee showing on Sunday, Jan. 23 at 1:30 p.m. in downtown Scottsbluff.

Movie tickets are $4 per person for ages 12 and under and for Midwest Theater members, who present their membership cards. Non-member tickets are $7 per person. Masks are recommended and, if you are feeling sick, the Midwest Theater staff requests that you stay home.

All proceeds go to the Friends of Midwest Theater. Friends of the Midwest Theater is a 501C3 non-profit organization.