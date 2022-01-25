West Side Story held over at the Midwest Theater this weekend

SCOTTSBLUFF – Didn’t get a chance to see West Side Story at the Midwest Theater last weekend? No worries. Golden Globe nominee West Side Story is being held over this weekend Jan. 28-30.

The film is rated PG-13 and has a runtime of 2 hours and 36 minutes. Showtimes are Friday, Jan. 28 at 7:30 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 29 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, Jan. 30 at 1:30 p.m.

Tickets cost $4 per person for ages 12 and under and for Midwest Theater members, who present their membership cards. Non-member tickets cost $7 per person.

Mask are recommended and if someone if feeling ill, Midwest Theater staff request the person stays home.

The motion picture was awarded the Golden Globe for best motion picture, best actress, and best supporting actress. It was also nominated for best director.