WESTCO acquires Wheatland fertilizer plant

WYOMING – Western Cooperative Company (WESTCO), headquartered in Alliance, is pleased to announce the acquisition of the fertilizer plant in Wheatland, Wyoming. The Wheatland facility is now one of seven WESTCO Agronomy locations throughout the Nebraska Panhandle and eastern Wyoming.

The fertilizer asset had been leased out prior to the sale with the owner being Frenchman Valley Farmers Cooperative.

“The fertilizer asset did not fit our footprint and when the prior lease ended we sought a buyer that could be more efficient at running the facility and serving the area producers with crop inputs. WESTCO fit the criteria that we were looking for in a buyer,” John Bender, General Manager from Frenchman Valley stated.

WESTCO President and CEO David Briggs said, “WESTCO is excited to be part of the greater Wheatland community. We are happy that we were able to retain all of the plant’s employees, who know the area and will help us to better serve the people of the territory.”

WESTCO is an agricultural cooperative, headquartered in Alliance, and includes six divisions – Agronomy, Feed, Jirdon, New Alliance, Petroleum and Western Aviation. The cooperative was organized in 1942 and has grown to include 10 bulk plants, seven convenience stores and four car care centers and offers bulk fuel delivery services in the Nebraska Panhandle, southwest South Dakota and eastern Wyoming. WESTCO has a long tradition of returning cash back to its members through its Member Patronage Program, including over $4 million in 2021.

