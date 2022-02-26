 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

WESTCO acquires Wheatland fertilizer plant

  • 0

WYOMING – Western Cooperative Company (WESTCO), headquartered in Alliance, is pleased to announce the acquisition of the fertilizer plant in Wheatland, Wyoming. The Wheatland facility is now one of seven WESTCO Agronomy locations throughout the Nebraska Panhandle and eastern Wyoming.

The fertilizer asset had been leased out prior to the sale with the owner being Frenchman Valley Farmers Cooperative.

“The fertilizer asset did not fit our footprint and when the prior lease ended we sought a buyer that could be more efficient at running the facility and serving the area producers with crop inputs. WESTCO fit the criteria that we were looking for in a buyer,” John Bender, General Manager from Frenchman Valley stated.

WESTCO President and CEO David Briggs said, “WESTCO is excited to be part of the greater Wheatland community. We are happy that we were able to retain all of the plant’s employees, who know the area and will help us to better serve the people of the territory.”

People are also reading…

WESTCO is an agricultural cooperative, headquartered in Alliance, and includes six divisions – Agronomy, Feed, Jirdon, New Alliance, Petroleum and Western Aviation. The cooperative was organized in 1942 and has grown to include 10 bulk plants, seven convenience stores and four car care centers and offers bulk fuel delivery services in the Nebraska Panhandle, southwest South Dakota and eastern Wyoming. WESTCO has a long tradition of returning cash back to its members through its Member Patronage Program, including over $4 million in 2021.

0 Comments

Tags

Submit Your News

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on!

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Commissioners commit to sports

Commissioners commit to sports

The Scotts Bluff County commissioners gave the green light for renovations to the Landers Memorial Soccer Complex at their Tuesday meeting.

City Manager under review Tuesday

City Manager under review Tuesday

Scottsbluff City Manager Dustin Rief could receive a pay raise as he approaches his first-year anniversary heading western Nebraska’s largest …

Watch Now: Related Video

Ukraine: "We dont' want to leave our country, we are ready to protect it" says Kyiv resident

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Breaking News