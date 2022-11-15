Western Community Health Resources receives grant funding

The Panhandle Partnership Lifespan Respite Program operated by Western Community Health Resources recently received funding from the Snow Redfern Foundation to assist families caring for children with special needs in the Panhandle.

The funds will be used to pay for the children to participate in activities at approved community organizations or with an approved individual provider. These funds support families who are not eligible through traditional respite resources.

If you are caring for a child who has any type of special need (medical, developmental delay, behavioral, etc.) please contact us for information on respite.

Funds are also used for quarterly socialization activities for children with special needs and their siblings. The group's next activity is Dec. 3 in Scottsbluff. If your children would like to participate, please call 308-432-8190 or email respite@wchr.net.