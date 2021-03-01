Western Nebraska COVID-19 risk dial moves into the yellow

A year ago this week began surveillance in the Panhandle for possible coronavirus cases. Panhandle health officials marked the occasion by making an announcement that hadn’t been made in six months: the Panhandle’s risk dial had moved to the yellow.
The yellow color on the risk dial indicates that the Panhandle is in the “moderate” level for spread of the virus. The Panhandle hadn’t seen the moderate level since Oct. 12, when PPHD first announced that cases were climbing and the area moved into the orange, or high risk, level. A surge of cases continued into November and December, and the risk dial vacillated between orange, or high risk, and red, or severe risk, in November and December, and then stayed in orange since Dec. 21.
Since March 2, 2020, the Panhandle has reported 8,685 positive cases out of a total of 34,824 people tested. There have been a total of 532 hospitalizations and 186 deaths.
“It really doesn’t sink in until you see those dates that it has been a whole year. Wow,” Panhandle Public Health District Director Kim Engel said as current case levels were read. “I am glad that we are in the spot we are. Hopefully, it will keep going down."
Over the last two weeks, 103 people have tested positive for the coronavirus and the positivity rate took a sharp decline this week, down to 7.5%, a rate that is much closer to the World Health Organization’s recommended rate of 5% or lower. Last week, 31 people tested positive for the coronavirus, with cases reported in Banner, Box Butte, Cheyenne, Dawes, Deuel, Scotts Bluff and Sheridan counties. However, PPHD reported four deaths: a Sheridan County woman in her 70s; two Scotts Bluff County men in their 70s; and a Scotts Bluff County woman in her 70s. Six deaths are awaiting verification.
On the county level for risk levels, only three counties remain in the high risk level: Box Butte, Banner and Grant. On the community level, only five communities are in the high risk level: Scottsbluff-Gering, Harrisburg, Hemingford, Big Springs and Hyannis.
Recommendations that people continue to wear face masks, social distance, wash their hands and other preventative measures remain in place. Tabi Prochazka, deputy director of health promotions and wellness, did remind people hosting events in venues that allow 500 or more people that plans are still required to be evaluated by PPHD for health and safety protocols. The event application for events is available on PPHD’s website, www.pphd.org and a list of events that have completed the approval process is on the PPHD website and is updated regularly. That approval process is required under Gov. Pete Rickett’s directed health measures.
Many of the weekly calls have centered on providing information about COVID-19 vaccinations. To date, Engel said, 11,324 people, or 17.3%, of the Panhandle’s adults have received the COVID vaccine. This week, 2,400 doses of the vaccine will be received, which are divided between local providers, the Federal Pharmacy Program and the Community Based Outpatient Clinic.
“We are pretty much moving from persons age 65,” she Engel said, saying that category is near complete. “We think that everyone on our list will get calls this week or next.”
Most communities are completing first responders, utilities and corrections staff, either having been scheduled or received their vaccination.
“We are excited to say that in almost all counties, educators have been scheduled for this week or next,” Engel said. “In some counties, it will take more than one week, but we are so excited to be here at this point.”
The Federal Pharmacy Program has helped boost vaccination efforts, but Engel said they were limited to vaccinating people 65 and older. Lists are being shared among all providers doing vaccinations, she said, so that they can work together to get people scheduled and vaccinated.
People who are contacted by a pharmacy for their vaccine are urged to get their vaccine, Engel said. Some people have expressed hesitation due to loyalty to specific pharmacies, but it is only one service that a person would be getting. Due to regulations, a person’s favorite pharmacy may not be providing the vaccine or have as many vaccines available.
“Our goal is to just get as many vaccines in people’s arms every week,” she said.
Over the weekend, it was announced that the FDA has authorized the single dose COVID-19 vaccine offered by Johnson & Johnson. The Panhandle should begin receiving that vaccine next week, though it is not known how much of the vaccine will be provided. However, health officials are encouraging people to get any vaccine that is made available to them, not holding out for a specific vaccine.
It’s unfair to compare the vaccines, Engel said, and the most important is that each of the vaccines “provide 100% assurance in preventing hospitalizations, 100% assurance in preventing deaths, and zero difference in the things that matter the most.”
If you are over 65 years old, health officials are encouraging people to sign up immediately on the state website, vaccinate.ne.gov. If you are under age 64, you can also now sign up on the website and if you had previously registered on the PPHD website, you are encouraged to go to the website and sign up again. Sign up is simple, with just some questions about demographic details, medical history and other information.
You must be over 18 to register for the vaccine. If you need help registering, contact 833-998-2275 or 531-249-1873. A Spanish version will be coming soon.
COVID-19 vaccinations are also available at the Scottsbluff Community-Based Outpatient Clinic for qualifying veterans. Call 308-225-5330 to schedule a vaccination.