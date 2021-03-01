Western Nebraska COVID-19 risk dial moves into the yellow

Most communities are completing first responders, utilities and corrections staff, either having been scheduled or received their vaccination.

“We are excited to say that in almost all counties, educators have been scheduled for this week or next,” Engel said. “In some counties, it will take more than one week, but we are so excited to be here at this point.”

The Federal Pharmacy Program has helped boost vaccination efforts, but Engel said they were limited to vaccinating people 65 and older. Lists are being shared among all providers doing vaccinations, she said, so that they can work together to get people scheduled and vaccinated.

People who are contacted by a pharmacy for their vaccine are urged to get their vaccine, Engel said. Some people have expressed hesitation due to loyalty to specific pharmacies, but it is only one service that a person would be getting. Due to regulations, a person’s favorite pharmacy may not be providing the vaccine or have as many vaccines available.

“Our goal is to just get as many vaccines in people’s arms every week,” she said.