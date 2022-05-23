Western Nebraska Regional Airport's board rejects two EAS bids

The Western Nebraska Regional Airport’s board of directors rejected a pair of bids for a new carrier service during their regular meeting on Wednesday, May 18.

In March, the Utah-based SkyWest Airlines announced they would be ceasing service at Scottsbluff and 28 other locations, including North Platte and Kearney, citing a pilot shortage. Western Nebraska Regional’s board started looking for a replacement.

Wednesday’s bids came from Florida-based Southern Airways Express, which operates flights out of Chadron, and the California-based Boutique Air.

“According to the rules set down by the Essential Air Service (EAS), they’re required to provide me a twin-engine, 30 — 50 seat aircraft. Neither of these aircraft meet that minimum requirement, and if I were to accept one of them, the airport would be stuck with a small carrier like that forever,” airport director Raul Aguallo said. “... The hope is that by rejecting the two bids, we get to go to what they call secondary EAS, and that secondary EAS then allows a different group of airline to bid on us.”

The airport currently uses Bombardier CRJ200 craft, which can fit up to 50 passengers. Both Southern Airways Express and Boutique Air had offered single-engine, nine-seat planes in their bids.

“It’s not that the airplanes aren’t quality ... we have to have something bigger,” Aguallo said. “... Our routes were continuing to grow prior to COVID. We were at 18,000 boardings and thinking we could get to 25,000 at some point.”

If they were to start flying nine-seat aircraft, he said, even with five full flights a day they’d still reach an overall maximum of just 16,000 boardings per year. In 2021, the airport boarded nearly 13,000 passengers. Aguallo estimated they’d hit similar numbers this year.

Currently, the airport operates two flights per day to Denver International Airport, six or seven days per week. The airport’s contract with SkyWest expires at the end of January 2023. A Department of Transportation (DOT) hold-in order requires SkyWest to continue providing service until airports can find new carriers. Flights will continue at Western Nebraska Regional even if a new bid is not accepted by February of next year.

“The general public shouldn’t see much difference,” Aguallo said. “Then the hope is, maybe at some point in the next 6 — 12 months, SkyWest will be in a position where they can just resume service full-time for everybody.”

He said there simply aren’t enough airlines to backfill all the routes SkyWest planned on leaving. He added that he thinks SkyWest could be working on plans to stay at their locations in the future.

In the meantime, passengers are free to book flights through January and beyond, regardless of the number of bids. “We’re business as usual,” Aguallo said.

Boutique Air and Southern Airways Express also bid for flights from North Platte Regional Airport, Todd von Kampen of the North Platte Telegraph reported. He wrote that Northern Pacific Airways, a newly-created Alaska-based carrier, also bid for rights to the airport.

Northern Pacific’s bid includes operating 50-seat Dash 8-300 aircraft, von Kampen reported, as well as flights to both Denver and Kearney. The other bids, like in Scottsbluff, were for nine-seat craft with flights exclusively to Denver.

The North Platte Airport Authority Board met on Monday, May 23 to discuss the bids.

