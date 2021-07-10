Western Nebraska Truck Show coming to Bridgeport

For the second straight year, trucks will roar into the Panhandle and compete for best in show.

Rhys Obiedo and his wife Melinda of Grime Scene Unit detailing will host the Western Nebraska Truck Show on July 16 and 17 at the Morrill County Fairgrounds in Bridgeport.

The show will include a competition to see which driver has brought in the best big rig.

“Every truck has its own personality, depending on the person who drives it,” Melinda Obiedo said. “That’s their home, Just like you’d want your house to look nice for your guests, that’s how they want their trucks to look like for the people they’re around.”

Besides the truck competition, there will be vendors, a DJ, raffles, a waterslide, a dunk tank and gifts for children.

Last year’s truck show was planned and organized in around 45 days.

“We weren’t gonna do it ... with COVID and everything, we were pushed at the last minute to put it on,” Rhys Obiedo said. “It didn’t do as great as we hoped, but all the craft vendors and food vendors did really good.”