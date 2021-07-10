Western Nebraska Truck Show coming to Bridgeport

For the second straight year, trucks will roar into the Panhandle and compete for best in show.
Rhys Obiedo and his wife Melinda of Grime Scene Unit detailing will host the Western Nebraska Truck Show on July 16 and 17 at the Morrill County Fairgrounds in Bridgeport.
The show will include a competition to see which driver has brought in the best big rig.
“Every truck has its own personality, depending on the person who drives it,” Melinda Obiedo said. “That’s their home, Just like you’d want your house to look nice for your guests, that’s how they want their trucks to look like for the people they’re around.”
Besides the truck competition, there will be vendors, a DJ, raffles, a waterslide, a dunk tank and gifts for children.
Last year’s truck show was planned and organized in around 45 days.
“We weren’t gonna do it ... with COVID and everything, we were pushed at the last minute to put it on,” Rhys Obiedo said. “It didn’t do as great as we hoped, but all the craft vendors and food vendors did really good.”
Last year’s event took place in September at the Scotts Bluff County Fairgrounds in Mitchell. Rhys Obiedo said many truckers who were on the road for last year’s show should be able to attend this year. The new location will bring more revenue to a different part of the Panhandle.
“You’ve got a lot of things that happen (in Scottsbluff) and we just wanted to bring awareness to other areas,” Melinda Obiedo said.
Winners of the truck show will receive large, custom-made belts.
The belts were sponsored by Pete Langer and his Monument Diesel service in Gering. A gold one will be awarded to the best truck in show, with silver ones awarded to second place and the people’s choice. Third overall place and the best vintage truck will win trophies.
The belts will be of different designs than last year’s competition. Rhys Obiedo said he got the idea for them after winning an unimpressive trophy at a truck show in the past.
“We wanted to give out prizes that people wanted to win,” he said.
Three judges will determine the winners.
The truck show will be free, but will have a free-will donation. Proceeds will raise money for the Autism Speaks organization, since the Obiedo’s oldest son has autism.
“We just wanted to raise some money for them. They help out a lot of families,” he said.
The 2020 event raised enough money to purchase two wheelchair-accessible swings for Scottsbluff and Gering parks.