Western Nebraska Veterans Home residents honored with drive-by parade

Horns honked around the parking lot of the Western Nebraska Veterans’ Home as friends and families came out Friday afternoon for a drive-by parade. Bill Myers, 97, made sure to beep back, hitting the horn on his wheelchair, and enthusiastically waving back.

“My whole family came out, well except my 56-year old grandson, he’s working at the middle school,” Bill Myers said. “Nice to see them all.”

Stephanie Rodriguez, the acting administrator, said she got the idea to do something for the 79 residents from other events at sister-veterans’ homes.

“This is the first event of this kind,” she said. “We finally figured out how we could make it work here with our setup, and we were excited to give it a go,” she said.

Herb Meisner, a 91-year old Korean veteran, enjoyed the paradesaying “it’s good to see some people out.”

The dozen or so cars, trucks, golf carts, police cars and motorcycles bedecked with flags and signs were driven mainly by friends and family members of workers and residents at the home.

Rick Myers said his family decorated the car and turned up the 1940s station on satellite radio, saying “it was great fun, great fun,” to honor the staff and veterans.