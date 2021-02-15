Western Nebraskans advised: Prepare for temporary blackouts, conserve electricity

Western Nebraskans, like other residents in the state, are being asked to conserve electricity as much as possible.

The long-lasting cold throughout much of the country is having effects on the electrical infrastructure, Mark Becker, Nebraska Public Power District representative told the Star-Herald.

Wholesale and retail customers of NPPD and other electrical providers have been asked to take steps to lessen their energy usage and to expect intermittent blackouts.

“We did have a blackout around noon for about 30 minutes,” Becker said. “It is very fluid because of the weather conditions.”

Blackouts will be dependent on usage of electricity. The current plan is for blackouts to occur in 30-minute increments and they will be spread out throughout the state. One entire area, like the entire area of western Nebraska, won’t be affected at any one time.

“I think that people should be prepared for the possibility that there could be a black out where they are,” Becker said.