Western Nebraskans advised: Prepare for temporary blackouts, conserve electricity

Western Nebraskans, like other residents in the state, are being asked to conserve electricity as much as possible.
The long-lasting cold throughout much of the country is having effects on the electrical infrastructure, Mark Becker, Nebraska Public Power District representative told the Star-Herald.
Wholesale and retail customers of NPPD and other electrical providers have been asked to take steps to lessen their energy usage and to expect intermittent blackouts.
“We did have a blackout around noon for about 30 minutes,” Becker said. “It is very fluid because of the weather conditions.”
Blackouts will be dependent on usage of electricity. The current plan is for blackouts to occur in 30-minute increments and they will be spread out throughout the state. One entire area, like the entire area of western Nebraska, won’t be affected at any one time.
“I think that people should be prepared for the possibility that there could be a black out where they are,” Becker said.
Multiple factors are affecting the electrical system, Becker said. The cold temperatures and snows have impacted large portions of the United States. NPPD is a member of the Southwest Power Pool’s service territory, which stretches into Louisiana. That area is also being impacted by the severe cold temperatures, with temps as low as 5 degrees, in addition to 8-12 inches of snow.
“They (residents) are not used to that so they are going to crank up their heat,” he said.
With most cold weather storms, Becker said, high winds are usually common. However, in the current weather pattern, there has not been the wind activity. That has affected wind energy.
“There is a lack of wind in the Southwest Power Pool footprint,” he said. “They get 30 to 40% of their footprint at a time coming from wind and it is down to 10%.”
Even NPPD is seeing its power generated from wind have dramatic decreases. At “full blast,” Becker said, the system generates 480 megawatts of energy from wind. This afternoon, he said, only 14.5 megawatts of energy was coming from wind.
“The wind you expect on a cold, frigid day, we’re not seeing."
Becker said customers should continue to conserve energy through at least Wednesday.
NPPD is currently operating all available generating resources to meet demand but request voluntary conservation by electric consumers.
Electric consumers can do the following to assist without putting safety at risk:
• Turn down thermostats to 68 degrees and lower at night.
• Close shades and blinds to reduce the amount of heat lost through windows.
• Turn off and un-plug non-essential lights and appliances, computers and printers.
• Close the fireplace damper when not in use to avoid losing heat through the chimney.
• Avoid using large appliances (i.e., ovens, washing machines, etc.).
• Business should minimize the use of electric lighting and electricity-consuming equipment as much as possible.
• Do not connect a generator to your home’s electrical system. Consult a licensed electrician.
• Do not use any grilling equipment for heat indoors. Charcoal and gas grills produce large amounts of carbon monoxide and even small amounts has potentially fatal results.