Western Trails Conference releases One Act competition results

The Gordon-Rushville One Act team was on its way home from the Western Trails Conference One Act Competition on Nov. 24 when they found out they placed first.

This was unusual since awards typically happen at the end of the day with all the schools in attendance, but this has been an unusual year.

“My wife was sitting next to me in the vehicle ... I got a message, so she put it (the awards livestream) on her phone,” Ryan Lovell, Gordon-Rushville One Act coach, said. “Coming home, we found out that we won. And then I was able to announce that to the bus and when we got back to Gordon, we dropped off our set and went up to the high school to my music room, and we watched the virtual awards live again.”

The team also found out that five actresses received honorable mention awards and freshman Crimsun Hotz received best actress overall.

“They did a great job. I was proud of them,” Lovell said.

He said they overcame a lot of hurdles due to the pandemic this year as actors and actresses were quarantining or isolating throughout rehearsal season. It was the first time he said his team really took the understudy roles seriously.