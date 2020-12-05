Western Trails Conference releases One Act competition results

The Gordon-Rushville One Act team was on its way home from the Western Trails Conference One Act Competition on Nov. 24 when they found out they placed first.
This was unusual since awards typically happen at the end of the day with all the schools in attendance, but this has been an unusual year.
“My wife was sitting next to me in the vehicle ... I got a message, so she put it (the awards livestream) on her phone,” Ryan Lovell, Gordon-Rushville One Act coach, said. “Coming home, we found out that we won. And then I was able to announce that to the bus and when we got back to Gordon, we dropped off our set and went up to the high school to my music room, and we watched the virtual awards live again.”
The team also found out that five actresses received honorable mention awards and freshman Crimsun Hotz received best actress overall.
“They did a great job. I was proud of them,” Lovell said.
He said they overcame a lot of hurdles due to the pandemic this year as actors and actresses were quarantining or isolating throughout rehearsal season. It was the first time he said his team really took the understudy roles seriously.
“I had a backup plan. I brought in extra girls that were understudies. ... We’ve never taken them seriously, because we’ve never needed them. And so, this year, I knew it. I knew this was the year that we were going to have to take them seriously,” he said. “We didn’t do a lot of competitions this year because I didn’t want to risk the COVID ... We relied strictly on the ones we needed. We needed WTC, districts and, hopefully, state.”
Host school Bridgeport, which had its team take second place in the WTC competition, took many steps to provide a safe competition space for the students. Measures taken included no spectators, masks required for anyone who was not performing on stage and teams showing up ready to perform and leaving right after their performance.
“Bridgeport Public Schools did a great job of keeping the safety of everyone involved as the top priority,” Bridgeport One Act coach Kristen Kraupie said in an email statement to the Star-Herald. “The day went very well, and all schools were very cooperative as we all navigated this unusual situation.”
Bridgeport also participated in the South Platte Valley Association Conference One Act Competition and placed first. Drew Leisy took best actor overall at WTC and Claire Linders took best actress overall at SPVA Conference.
Now Bridgeport, Gordon-Rushville and many other schools look to districts and state, hoping to be able to finish out their One Act seasons. Bridgeport hosted districts on Tuesday, Dec. 1, and Gordon-Rushville took first.
“That’s one thing we’ve been known for these last few years — 15 years or so — is our One Act and our competitive theater,” Lovell said. “I’m proud of our history ... What we’ve done up here is awesome and we’re going to keep pushing. And we’re hopeful that maybe we can get through this year.”
“Our students have worked very hard throughout the season and have overcome the constant challenges and changes thrown at them this year,” Kraupie said.
The overall results for the WTC competition are as follows:
First Place – Gordon-Rushville with “A Piece of My Heart”
Second Place – Bridgeport with “Ago”
Third Place – Hemingford with “A Voice in the Dark: A Salem Story”
Fourth Place – Mitchell with “Sweeny Todd: On Razor’s Edge”
Fifth Place – Morrill with “Blind Tiger”
Sixth Place – Bayard with “1972”
Honorable Mention actors were Bree Lovell, Kadence Hooper, Kee Lovell, Rayne Charing Thunder, Matty Moore — Gordon Rushville; Claire Linders, Karlie Deaver, Sarah Lang, Trinity Flores — Bridgeport; Danea Hanson, Kylie Mendiola, Sierra Miller, Xander Robb — Hemingford; John Plasencio, Allison Cotant, Eric Wilson, Dylan Gardener, Zane Blomenkamp, Melissa McGinley — Mitchell; Jackson Margheim, Steven Prior, Kaitlyn McHugh, Lizzy Henderson—Morrill; Trulee White, Hunter Miller, Dennis Romisch — Bayard.
Best Actor was Drew Leisy of Bridgeport, and Best Actress was Crimsun Hotz of Gordon-Rushville.
