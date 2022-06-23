Western Wildlife Art Show planned at Fort Robinson July 2-4

Fort Robinson State Park will host the Western Wildlife Art Show July 2-4.
The event will showcase some of the best oil, water and tea paintings, sculptures, baskets, pottery, jewelry and more in the old horse stables at the Veterinary Building. The show will be open 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Mountain time.
Fort Robinson also will host the 43rd Army Band concert July 2, a barbeque July 4 and the Halligan Agency Ranch Sorting July 9-10. Call 308-665-2900 for more information. A vehicle park entry permit is required.