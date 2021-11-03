Westmoor Elementary and City of Scottsbluff holding food drive

SCOTTSBLUFF - Westmoor Elementary School and the City of Scottsbluff are partnering to plan a Thanksgiving Food Drive as an Adopt-a- School activity. Non-perishable food items will be collected Nov. 8-19 and then distributed to families in need.

Food drop-off sites will include Westmoor Elementary School, Lied Scottsbluff Public Library and Scottsbluff City Hall. Most needed items include canned chicken or tuna, pasta and rice, healthy cereal, fruit in juice and tomato sauce.

As an incentive, the City of Scottsbluff and the Lied Scottsbluff Public Library will provide a pizza party to the classroom that collects the most items. With Thanksgiving in November, the partners decided showing thankfulness by feeding those in need would be a worthwhile project.

For more information contact Deb Carlson at 308-630-6284, Aleighica Keeran or Jessica Foland at 308-635-6255 or Starr Lehl at 308-630-6213.