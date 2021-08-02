Wetherington and Tactacan named Miss Scotts Bluff County, Miss Old West Balloon Fest

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Tactacan immigrated to the U.S. from the Philippines just two years ago.

“A friend told me that there was a pageant coming up,” she said. “I’ve always wanted to do it. There was an opportunity, and I thought, ‘Why not grab it.’”

Tactacan said she didn’t know what to expect going into the pageant.

“It was nerve wracking because I had no idea what I was doing — or why I’m doing this — but I found my passion and drive,” she said.

Pageant director Cheryl Engelhaupt said she tried to keep the pageant as close to normal as possible, even with it being the event’s 25th year.

“We didn’t anything differently,” she said. “This is normally what we do each year for the pageant. It was the same opening numbers, same format.”

The only change was a big 25 dangling in front of the stage curtains during the program.

In the Miss division, Lexie Jackson was named first attendant, and Adrianna Casias was second attendant.

For the Teens, Addison Peck was named second attendant, and Rylie Wright was first attendant.