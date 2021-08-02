Wetherington and Tactacan named Miss Scotts Bluff County, Miss Old West Balloon Fest

Jadyn Wetherington and Steffi Tactacan were crowned Miss Scotts Bluff County and Miss Old West Balloon Fest at the 25th Scotts Bluff County Fair Pageant on Saturday, July 31 at Gering High School.
Brooke Margheim was crowned the 2021 Scotts Bluff County Outstanding Teen.
Ten candidates — five each in the Miss and Teen divisions — took to the stage to compete for scholarship money.
The candidates and their Little Sisters opened the show with a dance choreographed by Selina Lerma to the tune of “Can’t Touch This” by MC Hammer. The Little Sisters are made up of young girls getting their first taste of pageant competition, but in some instances were the candidates’ actual little sisters.
Candidates were judged on talent, fitness, on-state interview and on their platform.
Wetherington took the Miss Scotts Bluff County crown with a seat belt awareness platform, a topic she said is important to her.
“My sister got in a car crash on a Christmas morning (when she was younger,” Wetherington said. “If she wasn’t wearing her seat belt, I wouldn’t have her or my nieces today.”
Wetherington is a veteran of the fair pageant, having competed in four of the them.
“This was my first year in Miss, so I wasn’t expecting to win,” she said. “I actually cried after my interview, because I thought I completely bombed. I was really surprised (I won).”
Tactacan immigrated to the U.S. from the Philippines just two years ago.
“A friend told me that there was a pageant coming up,” she said. “I’ve always wanted to do it. There was an opportunity, and I thought, ‘Why not grab it.’”
Tactacan said she didn’t know what to expect going into the pageant.
“It was nerve wracking because I had no idea what I was doing — or why I’m doing this — but I found my passion and drive,” she said.
Pageant director Cheryl Engelhaupt said she tried to keep the pageant as close to normal as possible, even with it being the event’s 25th year.
“We didn’t anything differently,” she said. “This is normally what we do each year for the pageant. It was the same opening numbers, same format.”
The only change was a big 25 dangling in front of the stage curtains during the program.
In the Miss division, Lexie Jackson was named first attendant, and Adrianna Casias was second attendant.
For the Teens, Addison Peck was named second attendant, and Rylie Wright was first attendant.
The court for the Miss and Teens divisions will have a full week at the Scotts Bluff County Fair. The girls will kick off their first official duties on Tuesday, Aug. 3 at National Night Out in Scottsbluff.