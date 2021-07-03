What does Independence Day mean to me?

Independence Day represents freedom. It represents our country’s liberations from Britain, providing Americans certain unalienable rights, that among these are life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.
In celebration of the Fourth of July, local leaders shared their thoughts on what the holiday means to them.
Andrew Dick, SBPS Superintendent
“It’s a celebration of our independence and of our nationhood. I think the Declaration of Independence is something that means so much to our country and it’s a day to celebrate our freedoms, our rights as Americans and it’s a very special holiday to the United States.
Raymond Gonzales, Former Scottsbluff mayor
“What independence means to me (is) the ability to live in peace and harmony and to live without government interference. The Fourth of July is a celebration of our freedom ... our way of life in the United States of America.”
Scottsbluff Police Capt. Brian Wasson, U.S. Marines veteran, police officer
“It is the celebration of our country’s independence, but I also think back to while I was serving, and reflect even more so, that as we celebrate there are people still serving in foreign lands that we often and easily forget about. They don’t get to have a barbecue with their family, so I think it is important we remember them.”
Charles Bonds, U.S. Army veteran and pastor
“When I went to school, we always had a special program for Independence Day where we honored our country on that day. We had special people come in and produce a program for us. We saluted our flag every day we went to school. We did things back then that we do on the Fourth of July now, except we did it more often, not just on July 4th. The Fourth of July was one of the main holidays for us and it was a community affair.
“Back in the Revolutionary War in the 1700s, we broke away from England and became an independent nation. The revolution was essential for us to have a country of our own and see it established. In my opinion, this country is the greatest country in the world and the fourth celebrates the founding of this great nation, which is what’s important to me. The fourth was always a special time when we recognized the importance of our country, the value of it and the love for it. This Fourth of July, it would be my desire to see us become, in a sense, more patriotic toward our country and to love our country for the value that it is to us and what it has done for us.”
Travis Miller, Bayard Public Schools superintendent
“To me, Independence Day is an opportunity to honor the commitment and sacrifices of those who served in our Armed Forces. Their defense of our liberty is honorable. Independence Day is a chance to reflect on our shared values and to appreciate the blessings of the liberty we enjoy so dearly in this country.”
Christine Wolf, WNCC Military & Veterans Affairs Director
“July 4th is a time to remember the work and sacrifices of those who were there at the beginning of the creation of the “United States,” and for those who have worked so hard to keep us a free nation. I am grateful that I can choose to be the person that I am, practice the faith that I choose, and to spend time with family and friends.”
Tony Kaufman, Gering mayor
“It’s really symbolic for democracy in our country and is really a day that we can all set aside and reflect and appreciate all the sacrifices of all our first responders, and all our men and women, home and abroad, that fight for our freedoms every single day.”