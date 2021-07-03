What does Independence Day mean to me?

“When I went to school, we always had a special program for Independence Day where we honored our country on that day. We had special people come in and produce a program for us. We saluted our flag every day we went to school. We did things back then that we do on the Fourth of July now, except we did it more often, not just on July 4th. The Fourth of July was one of the main holidays for us and it was a community affair.

“Back in the Revolutionary War in the 1700s, we broke away from England and became an independent nation. The revolution was essential for us to have a country of our own and see it established. In my opinion, this country is the greatest country in the world and the fourth celebrates the founding of this great nation, which is what’s important to me. The fourth was always a special time when we recognized the importance of our country, the value of it and the love for it. This Fourth of July, it would be my desire to see us become, in a sense, more patriotic toward our country and to love our country for the value that it is to us and what it has done for us.”