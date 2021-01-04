When the tones sound, EMTs answer

When the dispatch tones sound, the emergency medical service providers from Valley Ambulance Services and various fire departments around the region go into action.
The first responders take down information to help them assess what they will encounter once they arrive on scene. In 2020, that information has expanded to often include the phrase “patient response to COVID questions.” That patient’s response to questions asked when they called 911 is relayed to the EMTs to help determine what level of protection is required.
Valley Ambulance operations manager Shawn Baumgartner, who has been in the field for 35 years, said medical providers began looking at the potential impacts of the new coronavirus in February, before most of the region saw the impact in early March. Once the pandemic hit in March, they were prepared to roll out the framework of the plan.
“When the first impacts hit in March, April and May, sometimes, changes were daily,” Baumgartner said. “As information came out, as we knew more, we instituted a (personal protective equipment) conservation program early on, which fortunately helped us get through 2020. All of those things that we were doing, obviously, stressed everybody because there’s always changes coming, sometimes every day, sometimes week-to-week, but we had a pretty good plan and were able to slow some of those changes.”
When the communications center began providing COVID assessment alerts in earnest in April, Baumgartner said that information was just that, an alert.
“We were still doing a back-up assessment,” Baumgartner said. “The big thing for that was to try to limit the number of people into a house, limit exposures of EMS providers, and thereby cut down on our PPE use. We could go in and screen from a distance, six feet or more, then choose the level of PPE rather than going in with everything on right from the get go.”
By October, when numbers began to spike, the program had morphed into a more proactive response, and first responders have become more used to the protocols.
“Like everybody, everybody in the public, everybody in health care, we’re all tired of masking,” Baumgartner said. “We’re tired of this, but it’s a necessary thing to do. We’ve just gotten used to this is now our normal. We have to mask. We have to take these precautions.”
Throughout the pandemic, EMS providers themselves have come down with the virus and missed time as well. Baumgartner said most of those cases have been tied back to exposure away from the job. Nonetheless, the staff, which normally has 26 people on duty at any given time, was shorthanded at times.
With the inherent risk and danger coming from not just the current COVID-19 situation, but from everything EMTs do, it takes a special type of person to answer the call.
“I think it’s a certain amount of self-satisfaction in helping others,” Baumgartner said. “There’s a part that’s a sense of wanting to give back to others. There’s a part in there that there’s a certain amount of adrenaline, too. I think it’s a mix of all of that.”
He said EMS providers are a part of a health care system, and they happen to be on the front lines. They’re doing screening and doing more now to help people be treated without transport to a hospital. Things like Zoom meetings with physicians can be critical in helping with treatment in the home rather than inundating the hospital with more patients.
“We kind of look at it as more a part of a system, part of a team effort,” Baumgartner said. “Certainly, the public for the most part has been very, very good to work with. They understand. I’m sure it’s very frustrating when they see the ambulance come out, and we get out, then why aren’t we rushing in the door? Well, we’re putting on all this PPE and stuff. Most of our patients now have their masks on when we come in the door, which was not the case back in March, April and May."
The public may look at first responders as heroes, but Baumgartner said he and his staff don’t necessarily see it that way.
“As far as how we look at ourselves, this is what we do,” Baumgartner said. “It’s certainly been trying on everyone. The mental wear has been as much as the extra physical wear from wearing masks and wearing our N95 masks, gowning, and all of that body heat holding in and everything. The mental strain goes along with increased call volumes.”
EMTs call it “clustering” when there is a high call volume, and they come in a very short period of time. That clustering was more frequent as COVID-19 cases increased in October and November.
“That means shuffling and still trying to decontaminate a unit and get out the door fast enough to handle that next call,” Baumgartner said. “It’s that constant, there’s not that little break in there between calls.”
That mental wear and tear has always been part of a job where death and dying is a part of the day-to-day operation. With shortages in the health care realm and home health providers who may have been out due to sickness or quarantine, EMS providers have been tasked with providing more palliative care, working with people when there is no more medical care that can be done.
“That left us doing a care that, yes we do, but we don’t typically do very often,” Baumgartner said. “With COVID, we’ve done a fair amount more of that. That’s a whole different realm for us. We’re used to going in, taking care of the problem, get them up to the hospital. This was actually being with family, helping them through their grief in those first few minutes. We have a lot more of that, and that’s taxing on our people because that’s not typically what we’re doing.”
During a difficult year, Baumgartner said he has learned even more so the importance of communication.
“What I have learned personally is just how much we rely on seeing words as much as hearing words,” he said. “I think it’s created a certain barrier with masks, especially with somebody who may have a little bit of hearing loss or a certain tone they can’t hear very well, but they hear fine because they can see people’s lips. I’ve noticed that, not just with patients, but interacting with everybody. I’ve also learned to see a lot of expression in people’s eyes where I would have used their whole face before.”
Looking back at 2020, Baumgartner has some thoughts for others.
“For my fellow EMTs, I would like to express my profound thanks for sticking it through,” he said, “for putting up with procedure changes and policy changes and just still trudging it out, still answering the calls, still working hard. Everybody have some hope. We have a vaccine. We will get through this. It’s going to take a while, but we will get through this. We’ve learned some really good lessons, some things we should pat ourselves on the back for, some lessons we can look for in the future when it comes to prevention and disease preparedness.”