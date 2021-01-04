When the tones sound, EMTs answer

“I think it’s a certain amount of self-satisfaction in helping others,” Baumgartner said. “There’s a part that’s a sense of wanting to give back to others. There’s a part in there that there’s a certain amount of adrenaline, too. I think it’s a mix of all of that.”

He said EMS providers are a part of a health care system, and they happen to be on the front lines. They’re doing screening and doing more now to help people be treated without transport to a hospital. Things like Zoom meetings with physicians can be critical in helping with treatment in the home rather than inundating the hospital with more patients.

“We kind of look at it as more a part of a system, part of a team effort,” Baumgartner said. “Certainly, the public for the most part has been very, very good to work with. They understand. I’m sure it’s very frustrating when they see the ambulance come out, and we get out, then why aren’t we rushing in the door? Well, we’re putting on all this PPE and stuff. Most of our patients now have their masks on when we come in the door, which was not the case back in March, April and May."

The public may look at first responders as heroes, but Baumgartner said he and his staff don’t necessarily see it that way.