WIC provides food assistance to women, infants, children

SCOTTSBLUFF — WIC is the nation’s supplemental food program.

The program provides wholesome foods, nutrition education and community support for income-eligible women who are pregnant or postpartum, infants and children up to age 5. Officials with the program say it is the most cost successful and cost-effective public health nutrition program, according to a press release.

WIC serves over half of all infants born in the U.S.

To receive WIC assistance, participants must:

— Live in Nebraska

— Be pregnant, postpartum or breastfeeding

— Be an infant or child under the age of 5.

— Be income eligible (If you receive Medicaid, SNAP, ADC or Kids Connection, you automatically qualify.)

— Additional household and income guidelines can be found: https://dhhs.ne.gov/Pages/WIC.aspx

— WIC offers support to anyone who cares for a child: mothers, fathers, grandparents, foster parents, stepparents and guardians. WIC is serving families during COVID-19. At this time, all appointments are completed over the phone.