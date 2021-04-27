WIC provides food assistance to women, infants, children

SCOTTSBLUFF — WIC is the nation’s supplemental food program.
The program provides wholesome foods, nutrition education and community support for income-eligible women who are pregnant or postpartum, infants and children up to age 5. Officials with the program say it is the most cost successful and cost-effective public health nutrition program, according to a press release.
WIC serves over half of all infants born in the U.S.
To receive WIC assistance, participants must:
— Live in Nebraska
— Be pregnant, postpartum or breastfeeding
— Be an infant or child under the age of 5.
— Be income eligible (If you receive Medicaid, SNAP, ADC or Kids Connection, you automatically qualify.)
— Additional household and income guidelines can be found: https://dhhs.ne.gov/Pages/WIC.aspx
— WIC offers support to anyone who cares for a child: mothers, fathers, grandparents, foster parents, stepparents and guardians. WIC is serving families during COVID-19. At this time, all appointments are completed over the phone.
To find a WIC clinic nearest you, go to signupwic.com.
Counties covered by the WIC program at Community Action Health Center (CAPWN) are: Scotts Bluff, Morrill, Banner, Kimball, Cheyenne, Deuel and Garden counties.
WIC is an equal opportunity program, administered by the Community Action Partnership of Western Nebraska, a nonprofit organization and operates in accordance with the U.S. Department of Agriculture regulations.