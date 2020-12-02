Wild Lights coming to Riverside zoo for Christmas season

The lights and displays are being set up for Wild Lights at Riverside Discovery Center.
Since 2016, First State Bank has been the presenting sponsor as RDC staff decorates the zoo for the holidays with lights along pathways and signs throughout the facility. Wild Lights will take place Saturdays and Sundays through Dec. 20 from 5-7 p.m.
With the coronavirus pandemic, this year will look a little different as there will be no inside displays in order to keep people distanced and safe, RDC director Anthony Mason said.
“Because of some of the restrictions with people in indoor spaces, we thought it would be more manageable and safer to just not have any indoor spaces open during the event, so everything this year will be outdoors,” Mason said. “Since indoor activities is traditionally a big part of Wild Lights, we decided to make it a little bit cheaper this year.”
A new addition for 2020 will be lights around the recently-opened bear exhibit.
“We will have lights around that, and the bears will actually be out,” Mason said. “They enjoy the cold weather, so they will be out on exhibit throughout the event, so if you haven’t had a chance to check out the new bear exhibit, you’ll be able to see it at night.
“What’s actually kind of cool is that when we built the water tower out there, it has lights on it. So, it’s lit up, you’ll be able to see the water tower in the dark, and then we’re stretching Christmas lights out above the bear exhibit, so it’s lit up out there and will be decorated real nice.”
Volunteer Alice Lara has made several illuminated cutouts for the displays, Mason said, including several bear-themed displays for this year.
Mason said he is happy RDC can bring an event such as Wild Lights to the community during an unusual holiday season.
“One thing that’s great about the zoo during this time of COVID is that a lot of our stuff here is outdoors,” Mason said. “As long as you’re willing to bundle up and throw a jacket on, it’s still something where you can get out of the house and go do and not have to feel like you’re cooped up, have a little bit of normalcy. It can still be pretty safe here because people are able to spread out, so you can still see other human beings, but keep a safe distance.
“What’s nice is when it’s kind of cold, the masks don’t bother you as much. It’s kind of nice to have it actually. I might just be wearing this every winter now.”
Entrance is free for RDC members and $5 for non-members. A zoo membership gift stocking is available for purchase at the zoo. Every person who attends will receive a free packet of hot cocoa.
