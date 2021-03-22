Wildcat Hills, Chadron State Park highlighted on this year's Passport program

Passports are needed for international travel — but when it comes to the state’s tourism initiative, they’re hoping to get people to travel local, and get outside.
This year, two state parks in the Panhandle are marked as stops on the 70-point list developed by the Nebraska Tourism Commission to encourage locals and out-of-staters alike to travel across the Cornhusker state from May to September.
Bob Hanover, the assistant division administrator at Nebraska Game and Parks Commission, said both state agencies partnered to bring attention to the centennial milestone.
“Our centennial is to celebrate 100 years of growth where we went from that first state park in Chadron to now our 76 state park areas,” Hanover said.
While many of the stops include historic hotels, eateries and antiquing emporiums, Hanover said they have 10 state parks on the passport which can have some surprising offerings. He said besides the traditional pastimes of hiking and fishing, state parks can offer disc golf, birdwatching and indoor activities in the museums and nature centers.
“We have hundreds of programs each year to teach people about anything from bats and stargazing and everything else,” Hanover said. “There’s really something out there for pretty much every interest.”
Parks staff said they’re preparing for increased travel for the summer.
Amanda Filipi, a director of outdoor education at the Wildcat Hills Nature Center, said the park has received green lights from the state to host in-person programming.
“We just don’t know what some of the finer, final details are yet,” Filipi said.
She said the park will waive admission fees for Free Park Day on Saturday, May 22, expecting to host some programs in the morning.
“From probably 9 a.m. to noonish, we’re going to have guided activities, hikes and kids crafts going on,” she said.
As the summer continues, Filipi said the park hopes to do more programming, asking people to call the Nature Center with any questions.
Chadron State Park’s Superintendent Gregg Galbraith said staff are gearing up for the oldest state park’s 100th year celebration, which will span two days: June 11 and June 12. Galbraith said a park entry permit would be required for the festivities, which includes the opening of the new indoor shooting range, live music, food and activities for families. There’s also historical demonstrations, like a blacksmith, possible stagecoach rides and Dutch oven cooking.
“It should be an exciting year, it’s a good place to get away from COVID,” Galbraith said. “We were really busy with camping last year and we’re stocking our pond again with trout.”
Galbraith said the park will continue to offer horse rides, paddle boats, hiking, fishing, camping and more through the summer.
“It’s just a nice place to get away,” he said.