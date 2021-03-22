Wildcat Hills, Chadron State Park highlighted on this year's Passport program

Passports are needed for international travel — but when it comes to the state’s tourism initiative, they’re hoping to get people to travel local, and get outside.

This year, two state parks in the Panhandle are marked as stops on the 70-point list developed by the Nebraska Tourism Commission to encourage locals and out-of-staters alike to travel across the Cornhusker state from May to September.

Bob Hanover, the assistant division administrator at Nebraska Game and Parks Commission, said both state agencies partnered to bring attention to the centennial milestone.

“Our centennial is to celebrate 100 years of growth where we went from that first state park in Chadron to now our 76 state park areas,” Hanover said.

While many of the stops include historic hotels, eateries and antiquing emporiums, Hanover said they have 10 state parks on the passport which can have some surprising offerings. He said besides the traditional pastimes of hiking and fishing, state parks can offer disc golf, birdwatching and indoor activities in the museums and nature centers.

“We have hundreds of programs each year to teach people about anything from bats and stargazing and everything else,” Hanover said. “There’s really something out there for pretty much every interest.”