 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Wildcat Hills, Chadron State Park highlighted on this year's Passport program
0 comments
top story

Wildcat Hills, Chadron State Park highlighted on this year's Passport program

{{featured_button_text}}
Wildcat Hills, Chadron State Park highlighted on this year's Passport program

The Wildcat Hills State Recreation Area as seen from Highway 71. The Wildcat Hills is one of 70 stops on the Nebraska Passport for 2021, a program to encourage tourism.

 Danielle Prokop/The Star Herald

Passports are needed for international travel — but when it comes to the state’s tourism initiative, they’re hoping to get people to travel local, and get outside.

This year, two state parks in the Panhandle are marked as stops on the 70-point list developed by the Nebraska Tourism Commission to encourage locals and out-of-staters alike to travel across the Cornhusker state from May to September.

Nebraska Passport highlights 11 spots in the Panhandle

Bob Hanover, the assistant division administrator at Nebraska Game and Parks Commission, said both state agencies partnered to bring attention to the centennial milestone.

“Our centennial is to celebrate 100 years of growth where we went from that first state park in Chadron to now our 76 state park areas,” Hanover said.

While many of the stops include historic hotels, eateries and antiquing emporiums, Hanover said they have 10 state parks on the passport which can have some surprising offerings. He said besides the traditional pastimes of hiking and fishing, state parks can offer disc golf, birdwatching and indoor activities in the museums and nature centers.

“We have hundreds of programs each year to teach people about anything from bats and stargazing and everything else,” Hanover said. “There’s really something out there for pretty much every interest.”

Parks staff said they’re preparing for increased travel for the summer.

Amanda Filipi, a director of outdoor education at the Wildcat Hills Nature Center, said the park has received green lights from the state to host in-person programming.

“We just don’t know what some of the finer, final details are yet,” Filipi said.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

She said the park will waive admission fees for Free Park Day on Saturday, May 22, expecting to host some programs in the morning.

“From probably 9 a.m. to noonish, we’re going to have guided activities, hikes and kids crafts going on,” she said.

Head full of history: Gordy Wilkins shares tales of Pony Express and other local lore

As the summer continues, Filipi said the park hopes to do more programming, asking people to call the Nature Center with any questions.

Chadron State Park’s Superintendent Gregg Galbraith said staff are gearing up for the oldest state park’s 100th year celebration, which will span two days: June 11 and June 12. Galbraith said a park entry permit would be required for the festivities, which includes the opening of the new indoor shooting range, live music, food and activities for families. There’s also historical demonstrations, like a blacksmith, possible stagecoach rides and Dutch oven cooking.

“It should be an exciting year, it’s a good place to get away from COVID,” Galbraith said. “We were really busy with camping last year and we’re stocking our pond again with trout.”

Galbraith said the park will continue to offer horse rides, paddle boats, hiking, fishing, camping and more through the summer.

Visiting a unique treasure — Nebraska's National Forest

“It’s just a nice place to get away,” he said.

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Danielle Prokop is a reporter with the Star-Herald. She can be reached at 308-632-9055 or by email at danielle.prokop@starherald.com.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Scottsbluff hotel closed after fire uncovers violations
Crime

Scottsbluff hotel closed after fire uncovers violations

  • Updated

Scottsbluff Fire Marshal Anthony Murphy says that the America's Best Quality Inn has been closed until life and safety violations are resolved. Owner Kuldip Singh disputes that the hotel has not addressed issues as they arise. 

+4
Fire at Scottsbluff hotel under investigation
Local

Fire at Scottsbluff hotel under investigation

  • Updated

Scottsbluff and Gering firefighters have responded to a fire at a Scottsbluff hotel, America's Best Value Inn. Scottsbluff residents will be more familiar with the hotel's former name, the Scottsbluff Inn.  

Lake Minatare remains closed
Local

Lake Minatare remains closed

LINCOLN, Neb. — Lake Minatare State Recreation Area remains closed to the public until the cause of a recent waterfowl die-off can be determined.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Breaking News