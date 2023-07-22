The Wildcat Hills Nature Center hosted its annual BioBlitz Friday and Saturday.

The purpose of the BioBlitz is to attempt to identify as many species of living wildlife as possible in a short time.

“So a BioBlitz is a snapshot in time that captures critters and plants and things that are in an area at a specific time, so sometimes it’s 24 hours of constant data collection,” event organizer Amanda Filipi said.

The nature center uses this event to gather information on species in the area, with the help of those who choose to participate.

“What we’re trying to do is to get an inventory of all the species of plants, animals and birds that are in a specific area at a certain time,” Filipi said. “We’ve been doing this BioBlitz at the Wildcat Hills for several years now and we can start looking for trends in the data, and if there’s more of this species or that species, and will that change with weather. We’re just really providing information for scientists to look at as well.”

This event can help people from around the area to learn about the wildlife indigenous to the Scottsbluff area.

“We can learn a little bit about some of the animals that call our area home ... and we can talk to experts and they can tell us what research is being done,” Filipi said. “They can tell us a little bit more about the animals or plants that are out there, and we can help collect information and work right alongside them.”

The BioBlitz is meant to be enjoyed by people of all ages.

“It’s an event for the whole family, so folks can come out. Anywhere from retirees to preschoolers have been out at this event taking part in the different activities and collecting that information,” Filipi said.

There were several participants, ranging greatly in age.

Five-year old Zariah Robles enjoyed seeing and touching reptiles and amphibians.

“I saw turtles and a snake — they felt really soft and bumpy,” Zariah said. :I got to hold the jar with (western tiger salamanders) — they were cute. I saw the toad. We knew it was a boy cause of its black chin.”

Along with the BioBlitz, the nature center also had a birdwatching walk, as well as a plant observation walk along the trail.

“I love birds ‘cause they’re very accessible,” bird walk leader Laura Smedsrud said. “You can find birds pretty much everywhere. You almost have to try not to see a bird every day, or live in a box. So in my line of work as an environmental educator I move around a lot, so being able to see birds basically everywhere has been really nice and comforting,”

The Wildcat Hills Nature Center will be hosting a “Magnificent Moths” event at 8:30 p.m. Wednesday and a night sky program Aug. 18 at 9 p.m.