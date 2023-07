Bring a blanket and lay beneath the stars during a Night Sky program Aug. 18 at Wildcat Hills State Recreation Area. Explore constellations, mythology, the importance of dark skies and much more.

This is a great opportunity to watch the Perseids meteor shower. Telescopes will be available for this event, which begins at 9 p.m. Mountain time. Meet at the Nature Center for an introduction before carpooling to the viewing location.