Wildcat Tales preschool program is Sept. 20

Wildcat Hills State Recreation Area will host the monthly Wildcat Tales preschool program Sept. 20.

Each program will include a lesson plan, story, and hands-on activity specifically targeted for children ages 2-6 years. The program Beautiful Birds will meet at the Nature Center at 10 a.m. Each month will have a different program topic.

The program is free but a vehicle park entry permit is required. For more information contact the Nature Center at 308-436-3777. Children must be accompanied by an adult.

