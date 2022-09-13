Wildfire burns 2,000 acres in northeast Banner County

A large wildfire tore through northeast Banner County Tuesday, blazing from the afternoon through the evening with no end yet in sight.

Fire Chief Tim Grubbs of the Banner County Volunteer Fire Department said the fire had burnt 2,000 acres by Tuesday night, but so far damaged no structures and caused no injuries. “We’re looking at grass and timber,” he said of the affected area.

The fire began shortly after 3 p.m. in the hills and canyons east of Wright’s Gap Road and south of Melbeta. Grubbs said 15 fire departments and more than 50 personnel responded to the scene. Five planes dropped retardant on the flames from the afternoon onwards.

As of Tuesday night, about 9 p.m., the fire was zero percent contained . Grubbs said the cause was still being investigated. Residents of four houses by Wright’s Gap Road were issued an advisory notice to evacuate, but the notice was not mandatory.

“Right now, we have Wright’s Gap Road shut down by law enforcement and are advising no traffic for the safety and ability of the firefighters to work,” Grubbs told the Star-Herald. “… It’s definitely an all-nighter. We’re making plans for crews to come in tomorrow.”

The Firefighter Ministry and the Wildland Incident Response and Assistance Team provided aid to the firefighters.