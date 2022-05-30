 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Wildflower Walk planned at monument

  • 0

Flowers — they’re more than just pretty objects for humans to admire.

Come join the Wildflower Walk with park ranger Eric Grunwald at the Scotts Bluff National Monument visitor center on Tuesday, May 31 at 7 p.m. Grunwald is an avid native plant gardener, and he will briefly discuss the importance of wildflowers, and the plants on which they are found, to the prairie ecosystem of the monument. He will also discuss the ways people have utilized these plants in the past.

Please wear comfortable walking shoes, bring water and be prepared to walk up to a mile and a half.

Further information about Scotts Bluff National Monument programs and schedules are available at the visitor center, by calling 308-436-9700 or by visiting its website at http://www.nps.gov/scbl/index.htm or Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/scottsbluffnps.

0 Comments

Tags

Submit Your News

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on!

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Man sought in Scottsbluff shooting death remains at large

Man sought in Scottsbluff shooting death remains at large

Court documents provide some details about the events that preceded a shooting resulting in the death of 60-year-old Karen Cooper. An arrest warrant has been issued for her nephew, Davin Darayle Saunders, 38, on charges  including murder in the second-degree, a Class IB felony.

Police called to reported stabbing

Police called to reported stabbing

Scottsbluff Police officers responded to reports of a stabbing at an apartment building in the 900 block of 15th Avenue Tuesday. The incident …

Man sought in Scottsbluff shooting killed by police in Cheyenne

Man sought in Scottsbluff shooting killed by police in Cheyenne

Davin Darayle Saunders, 38, had been sought in the Tuesday, May 24, shooting death of a 60-year old woman, Karen Cooper, of Loveland, Colorado. On Saturday, the man refused to surrender to Cheyenne Police, fired a weapon at officers and died after police returned fire. 

Watch Now: Related Video

You can see the Earth in a whole new light with these amazing timelapses from the ISS

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Breaking News