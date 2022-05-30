Wildflower Walk planned at monument

Come join the Wildflower Walk with park ranger Eric Grunwald at the Scotts Bluff National Monument visitor center on Tuesday, May 31 at 7 p.m. Grunwald is an avid native plant gardener, and he will briefly discuss the importance of wildflowers, and the plants on which they are found, to the prairie ecosystem of the monument. He will also discuss the ways people have utilized these plants in the past.