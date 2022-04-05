Will the Pioneers play baseball this season?

The Western Nebraska Pioneers have been engaged in a legal dispute with the Expedition League since the league filed a lawsuit in January. Both parties allege significant grievances against each other and recent news is that the suit may affect the upcoming season.

According to court documents, issues between owners of the Pioneers and the Expedition League began after Pioneers’ owners Chuck and Mayra Heeman announced in October 2021 that they would be a part of an inaugural group of teams forming a new league. The Independence League would form for the following 2022 baseball season. The Expedition League, the Pioneers’ former league, decided to take legal action, citing non-compete provisions in its agreement with the Pioneers and with other Independence League teams.

The Expedition League filed a lawsuit against the Pioneers, along with the Badlands Big Sticks, Fremont Moo, Hastings Sodbusters, Spearfish Sasquatch, Hub City Hotshots and Casper Horseheads on Jan. 28 in Pennington County, South Dakota.

According to court documents, the Expedition League is suing the seven teams on nine different claims, two of which are directed specifically against the Heemans — breach of fiduciary duty and duty of loyalty; and usurpation of corporate opportunity.

The couple also own the Casper Horseheads. The suit cites that the Expedition League holds ownership of one-third of both LLCs overseeing the two teams and the Heemans hold the other two-thirds ownership.

In its suit, the Expedition League claims that the seven teams have outstanding balances in affiliation fees, league dues and other costs that are owed to the league’s owners.

The lawsuit also claims that six of the seven teams have breached their contract with the Expedition League by engaging in a “concerted and tactical effort to depart Expedition League, with the intention of continuing their operations in a league which would directly compete with Expedition League.” The Expedition League cites the departures as against affiliation agreements that disallowed the use of service marks, or branding, for a period of two years.

The Pioneers and other teams have filed an answer to the complaint, as well as a counterclaim against the Expedition League and its owner, Steve Wagner.

In court documents filed on March 17, the teams make nine allegations of their own, including ones of fraud and common law fraud. However, the teams’ main claim is that the Expedition League sold each affiliate as a franchise without the proper paperwork.

According to the counterclaim, the seven teams allege that the Expedition League and Wagner misrepresented to team owners the relationship between the league and each team, or affiliate. They claim that while the league’s bylaws and contracts refer to the teams as affiliates, the teams are franchises and allege the difference would have required disclosures that Wagner did not provide. The team owners allege that Wagner failed to also provide proper financial performance representation required by law.

Additionally, the teams and their owners claimed that the league has been mismanaged by Wagner, citing unpaid bills — specifically in Butte, Montana, and Manitoba, Canada — and other costs.

“Mr. Wagner left behind trails of unpaid bills. He also left behind upset public officials, local businesses, and baseball fans,” the suit claims.

Heeman told the Star-Herald, “We agreed to be in a professionally run, organized, cooperative venture with the Expedition League, and none of that turned out to be true. ... We signed up for one thing, and what we got is a totally different thing. And, it’s not just Mayra and I in Gering; it was all seven of the teams that left. There were 12 teams in the Expedition League — five of them were owned by the Expedition League; the other seven of us, over the course of time, just got to a point where we just couldn’t put our names on that league anymore.”

The suit has the potential of affecting the upcoming playing season, which was scheduled to begin in May. The Expedition League filed an emergency motion for a temporary restraining order and preliminary injunction against the teams to prevent them from playing in the new league, as well as demanding those teams discontinue the use of team names, logos, marks and symbols. This was followed by a motion to dismiss the non-compete related claims of the Expedition League filed by the defendants.

Both motions are tentatively slated to be heard in court on May 2.

The Star-Herald reached out to Wagner for comment, however, he had not responded to a request for comment as of publication.

