“Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory” at SkyView Drive-in

SCOTTSBLUFF — “Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory” will take the big screen at the Midwest Skyview Drive-in this weekend at 7:15pm on Friday and Saturday, Sept. 24-25.

In this G-rated film, a sweet boy from a poor family dreams of finding one of five golden tickets hidden inside chocolate bar wrappers which will admit him to the eccentric and reclusive Willy Wonka’s magical factory. One after another, tickets are discovered by ghastly children - but will the lad find the last remaining one and have all his dreams come true?

Ticket price is $4 for persons ages 12 and under and for Midwest Theater members who present their member cards; they are $7 for non-members. There is no car load pricing.

Gates will open at 6:15 p.m. and the show will start at 7:15 p.m. each night.

The Midwest SkyView offers parking for up to 165 cars with additional room for overflow as needed, with built-in social distancing measures in place that will allow families to sit outside in their own space. The concession offerings include hot concessions items — pizza, hot dogs, nachos and hot pretzels — and two ways to order: walk up concessions and online ordering. So come enjoy dinner and a movie at the drive-in. No outside food allowed at the drive-in.