Wind Cave see tours sell out as park visitation increases

HOT SPRINGS, S.D. — Despite a challenging 20 months for Wind Cave National Park, visitation to the park has remained steady as cave tour tickets sell out daily.
The park’s operations have not been under normal conditions for a while Lennie Ramacher, assistant chief of interpretation at Wind Cave, said Thursday, partly due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the elevators being offline for some of 2019 and into 2020.
“We’ve been offering tours here at Wind Cave since the middle of March and all through the summer. It’s been extremely busy,” Ramacher said. “We have about 1,100 tickets a day for cave tours and we’ve been selling out generally by about the middle of the day or early afternoon everyday throughout the summer.”
While 2018 was the last normal year the part saw, Ramacher said it is hard to compare the visitation numbers over the past several years, since the park is currently employing fewer staff than in 2018, which limits the number of tours they can offer. Wind Cave saw around 1,500 visitors a day in 2018.
“The frequency of tours is still comparable,” he said. “About every 20 or 30 minutes, there’s a tour living the visitor’s center to go into the cave.”
Despite having a smaller staff, Ramacher expects to see the park selling out tickets through late fall, with visitation slowing after Labor Day.
“Tickets for all cave tours are sold on a first-come, first-served basis the day of here in the visitor center,” he said.
Although tourists cannot purchase tickets online or over the phone, Ramacher said the park hopes to offer advanced ticket sales next year.
“It was a change that we just weren’t ready to implement this year because of some other structural things we were working on,” he said.
Cave tours stopped June 29, 2019, after a safety problem was identified in the elevators. Unfortunately, once the elevators were repaired in December 2020, the pandemic had changed how national parks operated.
The National Park Service closed visitor centers and facilities in March 2020 in response to the pandemic. It wouldn’t be until January that Wind Cave National Park employees began preparing to reopen its services to the public.
As the tourism season continues into the fall, Ramacher recommends visitors arrive early to the park, so they have options for cave tours. Purchasing tickets for a later tour would give visitors an opportunity to explore the surrounding area, Ramacher said.
In a non-COVID-19 year, tour guides can take visitors on a four-hour long crawling or candlelight tours in the caves, but Ramacher said those are not offered this summer due to limited staff as well as social distancing limitations in tight cave passages.
“At this time, face coverings are required in both the visitor’s center, as well as all park buildings, and on all cave tours. That is regardless of vaccination status,” Ramacher said.
The visitor center opens at 8 a.m. Currently, the last tour starts at 5 p.m. Starting Aug. 15, the last tour of the day will be at 4 p.m.
“As we go on through the fall, that time comes down,” he said. “In the wintertime, the last tour of the day is at 3 p.m.”
There is no fee to enter the park, which gives visitors access to trails. The only cost is to go on cave tours or stay at a campground.
Wind Cave is offering four tours, ranging in length from one hour to 1.5 hours and requiring tourists to climb 150 to 450 stairs. There is also an accessibility tour for visitors who have difficulty with stairs. Most tickets cost $12 per person. There is a discount for youth ages six to 16 and for holders of the senior or access pass, which is half price. Anyone five and younger is free, but they do need a ticket due to space limitations.
“The cave is a constant 54 degrees Fahrenheit, year round,” Ramacher said. “That’s the same temperature whether it’s a July afternoon or a January morning, so it’s always good to have a light jacket or long sleeve shirt (and) sturdy shoes (something with a closed toe).”
The paths are lit, so people do not need to bring flashlights. People can also take photos in the cave, but monopods and tripods are not allowed to avoid potentially hitting the cave walls.
Wind Cave is located about 12 miles north of Hot Springs, South Dakota. For more information about cave tours and the park, visit https://www.nps.gov/wica/index.htm.