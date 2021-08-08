Wind Cave see tours sell out as park visitation increases

“At this time, face coverings are required in both the visitor’s center, as well as all park buildings, and on all cave tours. That is regardless of vaccination status,” Ramacher said.

The visitor center opens at 8 a.m. Currently, the last tour starts at 5 p.m. Starting Aug. 15, the last tour of the day will be at 4 p.m.

“As we go on through the fall, that time comes down,” he said. “In the wintertime, the last tour of the day is at 3 p.m.”

There is no fee to enter the park, which gives visitors access to trails. The only cost is to go on cave tours or stay at a campground.

Wind Cave is offering four tours, ranging in length from one hour to 1.5 hours and requiring tourists to climb 150 to 450 stairs. There is also an accessibility tour for visitors who have difficulty with stairs. Most tickets cost $12 per person. There is a discount for youth ages six to 16 and for holders of the senior or access pass, which is half price. Anyone five and younger is free, but they do need a ticket due to space limitations.