WinDBreak Cable and Sandhills State Bank partner to make Harrison a Gigabit community

HARRISON — WinDBreak Cable, a provider of Internet and Cable TV in the Nebraska Panhandle and Eastern Wyoming, has announced the completion of a network upgrade in Harrison, Nebraska. WinDBreak, who has provided service in Harrison for 32 years, is now offering internet packages with up to 1 Gigabit download speeds. Before this project, the fastest internet plans available in Harrison were capped at 15 Megabit download speeds.
This partnership and technology represent an innovative approach to bridging the rural broadband gap.
WinDBreak’s President and CEO, Bill Bauer, said “Sandhills State Bank made an investment to bring fiberoptic cable to their branch in Harrison to support their bank technology. We installed a 10 Gigabit fiber optic cable between the bank and our headend. This expanded bandwidth provided the opportunity for us to dramatically increase the speeds we provide in the Harrison market over our existing cable network.”
“We were thrilled to leverage our investment for the benefit of the Harrison community. Broadband is critical to communities, especially communities as rural and independent as Harrison,” said Sandhills State Bank Executive Vice President, Kyle Arganbright.
Sandhills State Bank Regional President Josh Dunn added, “This increase in available internet speeds has greatly improved the quality of life in Harrison and has created an economic opportunity for existing businesses, new businesses, and remote workers. I don’t know who is more excited about this project – the bank, me, or my kids.”
WinDBreak Cable was founded in 1985 to provide Cable TV services to communities in the Nebraska Panhandle. The company now serves 6 communities in Nebraska and Wyoming with Internet and Cable TV. WinDBreak Cable remains committed to finding innovative solutions to provide the latest technology to rural communities. For more information about WinDBreak Cable, please visit www.windbreak.com
Sandhills State Bank is a locally owned and regionally focused financial institution committed to serving Western Nebraska. In addition to Harrison, the Bank operates nine full-service branches throughout Western Nebraska. Sandhills State Bank’s local ownership supports the region’s economic independence and sustains the quality of life for the communities it serves. For more information about Sandhills State Bank, please visit www.SandhillsState.com.