WinDBreak Cable and Sandhills State Bank partner to make Harrison a Gigabit community

HARRISON — WinDBreak Cable, a provider of Internet and Cable TV in the Nebraska Panhandle and Eastern Wyoming, has announced the completion of a network upgrade in Harrison, Nebraska. WinDBreak, who has provided service in Harrison for 32 years, is now offering internet packages with up to 1 Gigabit download speeds. Before this project, the fastest internet plans available in Harrison were capped at 15 Megabit download speeds.

This partnership and technology represent an innovative approach to bridging the rural broadband gap.

WinDBreak’s President and CEO, Bill Bauer, said “Sandhills State Bank made an investment to bring fiberoptic cable to their branch in Harrison to support their bank technology. We installed a 10 Gigabit fiber optic cable between the bank and our headend. This expanded bandwidth provided the opportunity for us to dramatically increase the speeds we provide in the Harrison market over our existing cable network.”

“We were thrilled to leverage our investment for the benefit of the Harrison community. Broadband is critical to communities, especially communities as rural and independent as Harrison,” said Sandhills State Bank Executive Vice President, Kyle Arganbright.