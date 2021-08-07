Wine Walk to be held Aug. 13

SCOTTSBLUFF — A Wine Walk has been added to the Old West Balloon Fest this year and is scheduled to take place Friday, Aug. 13.

The event will be held from 3 – 6 p.m. in downtown Scottsbluff. This is an event that was in the works for 2020, but when the COVID pandemic hit, the idea was sidelined to be revived at another time. The event has been on the Downtown Scottsbluff Association agenda for several months and the group has been in touch with the Nebraska Liquor Control Commission to make sure all precautions have been taken to ensure a safe and fun event for participants and local businesses.

A very limited number of gold-rimmed wine glasses printed with “The Old West Balloon Fest 2021” will be sold for $25 which includes the tasting of up to six varieties of wine available at participating downtown businesses including 16th Empire, Heights Tavern, Sam & Louie’s Pizza, Oasis Night Club, Flyover Brewery and The Tangled Tumbleweed.