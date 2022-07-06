Winners announced for WNAC ‘2022 President’s Show: ICONS'

West Nebraska Arts Center announced the winners of its “2022 President’s Show: Icons,” which is currently on display through the end of July.

The show features a collection of original artworks based on a theme. The theme is icons chosen by Mary Hunt, WNAC board president. Artists were able to select any medium and artistic style for their pieces. Martin Vargas, of Scottsbluff, is a mixed media, acrylic and watercolor artist, who served as this year’s judge. He also won the 2019 President’s Show: Picasso Best of Show.

Steph Coley, WNAC program manager, was awarded best of show with her piece, “Moses on Faith.” Coley found a board leaned up against a trash can and grabbed oils she had received as a gift to create her interpretation of Moses.

“I started with the idea that I’m going to read through the Bible in a year,” she said. “That didn’t happen, but I did get through Exodus.

“I just really admire Moses. Being a person who cannot trust very easily what I can’t see and trusting that everything is going to work out in my favor is one of my struggles I’ve had being a Christian. Moses is a good model for me.”

The story of Moses and his faith in God to part the Red Sea is a well-known story, even by non-Christians, so Coley thought it would be an iconic way to bring people to the story.

Coley had not worked with oils in four years, but created the piece in one month. As the public visits the gallery and looks at her piece, she hopes people reflect on her interpretation of Moses.

“Really, what I want them to take in how this new perspective makes them feel,” she said. “How it grabs them or moves them, I want them to take that away from it.”

Honorable mention went to “Hot Taxi & Fast Men #1” by Marty Wiess and “Dawn of an Icon” by Celestina Godinez. The President’s Choice Award went to Mary Ellen Neff for her piece, “The Wheels & Center Stage.”

“I decided to participate in the show because I’ve had a lot of people encourage me to do so,” Wiess said.

After learning about the icons theme, Wiess said he realized he had a couple of pieces that fit the theme. While he was unable to attend the festivities at the arts center, his cousin informed him one of his pieces received an honorable mention.

“I was very surprised and honored,” he said. “I have a lot of acquaintances who tell me they wish they could paint. I didn’t know I could paint until I sat down and painted. I just encourage people who say they can’t paint to try and paint.”

WNAC, with the support of the Nebraska Arts Council, the Nebraska Cultural Endowment, and the Mid-America Arts present the “2022 President’s Show: Icons” through July 31. Tri-State Sprinkler System LLC was also a sponsor in loving memory of Anthony Coffey Jr. (TJ).

“This show features a great variety of pieces,” Coley said. “People who don’t do art, I want them to know we still need you to come appreciate the art because without them, we could start taking away possible shows. We need participation as well to make everything work out for the artists and for the arts center.”

The public can visit the gallery Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday, from 1 to 5 p.m.

Gallery admission is free and open to the public.