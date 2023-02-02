The West Nebraska Arts Center, with the support of the Nebraska Arts Council, the Nebraska Cultural Endowment, the National Endowment for the Arts and Laura Clark, is pleased to present its annual IMAGE Show. The opening reception was held Thursday, Feb. 2 from 5 to 7 p.m.
Ken Kurtz of Spectrum Photographics judged this year’s exhibit. The IMAGE Photography Exhibit will be on display at the West Nebraska Arts Center Feb. 2–26.
Gallery hours are Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 1 to 5 p.m.
There are 22 different artists and 57 pieces of artwork.
In the professional division the Best of Show goes to "All Aboard Big Boy" by Ty Acton of Mitchell. Acton also received a professional division honorable mention with "The Beet." The other honorable mention in the professional division goes to "Toadstool Park Study" by Bill Peters of Gering. In the adult division, the Best of Show goes to "Moood" by Andrea Myers of Scottsbluff. Honorable mentions in the adult division go to "Galaxies" by Patrick E. Reece of Gering, "Attitude is Everything" by Charlotte Ingram of Scottsbluff and "Splash" by Leslie Ostreim of Bottineau, N.D. The Jim Downey Award Best Landscape goes to Patrick E. Reece of Gering with "Ingrained." The Michael Javoronok Award goes to Rick Myers of Gering with "Chimney Rock in B&W."
West Nebraska Arts Center is a cultural non-profit organization committed to education, awareness, and excellence in the arts, serving the North Platte Valley Region. WNAC is located at 106 East 18th St. in Scottsbluff. Visit the Arts Center’s website, www.thewnac.com, to learn more.