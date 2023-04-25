LINCOLN — A 2by2 ticket sold in Scottsbluff for last Saturday's drawing is worth $22,000.

The Nebraska Lottery has confirmed that one ticket sold for the April 2by2 draw matched all four winning numbers for the $22,000 top prize. The ticket was sold at Main Street Market, 401 S. Beltline Highway West in Scottsbluff.

The winning numbers from Saturday's 2by2 draw were Red 12, 23, and White 01, 02. Players are encouraged to check their tickets at any Nebraska Lottery retailer, online at nelottery.com, or by calling the Lottery office at 402-471-6100.

Winning Nebraska Lottery Lotto tickets expire 180 days after the drawing. Prizes of $20,000 or more must be claimed in person at Lottery headquarters in Lincoln. Additional information about claiming prizes can be found at the Nebraska Lottery website, nelottery.com, or by calling 800-587-5200.