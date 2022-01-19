Winter Dance Party kicks off Midwest Theater's Winter Performing Arts Season

SCOTTSBLUFF - Shrug off the winter blues as the historic Midwest Theater kicks off the 2022 Winter Performing Arts Season with Winter Dance Party Thursday, Jan. 20, at 7:30 p.m. The public can attend the show in-person at the theater as well as virtually.

This show is an authentic re-creation of Buddy Holly, Ritchie Valens and the Big Bopper’s final tour and a night of music you won’t want to miss out on, and you won’t be able to sit still in your seats with all your favorite hits of the era being performed live.

Due to the current COVID-19 and flu outbreaks in our community, a live stream option has been added for the Winter Dance Party. A live stream option may be added for the other season shows as those dates approach.

Great seats remain for all shows that are a part of the 2022 Winter Performing Arts Season at the Midwest Theater.

New season ticket packages and single tickets are available for the 2022 Winter Performing Arts season for purchase in the office, by calling 632-4311 or by visiting MidwestTheater.com

Ticket prices:

Midwest Theater Members: