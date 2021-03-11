Winter storm could be a ‘25- to 50-year event’

Despite the spring-like weather Thursday, meteorologists say a severe storm will hit the Panhandle this weekend.
National Weather Service Warning Coordination Meteorologist Jared Allen said there’s still some uncertainty with the exact snowfall totals and the path of the storm, but meteorologists at NWS-Cheyenne anticipate a lot of snow.
“We have high confidence in seeing above 18 inches in Wyoming and high confidence of at least a foot in the Nebraska Panhandle,” Allen said.
Currently, Scottsbluff is forecast to see 16 inches of snow, Meteorologist Bill Mokry said Thursday afternoon. If there’s more rain and sleet, that could drop to as low as 5 inches, but if cold air sets in faster, that could “creep toward 21 inches,” he said.
Allen urged the public to not travel on Saturday noon through Sunday midnight, due to predicted blizzard conditions, which stretch from the Wyoming county line east through Nebraska into Cheyenne County and north through Dawes County.
“We encourage no travel whatsoever,” Allen said, as the roads and interstates are going to be “impacted severely, by an anticipated foot of snow to 18 inches.”
Cheyenne and portions north and east of Interstate 80 in Wyoming could see three feet of snow.
Allen said the National Weather Service would issue blizzard warnings, which asks the public not to travel, as the storm grows closer. In addition to a significant portion of the Panhandle, the entire southeast corner of Wyoming is also predicted to see whiteout conditions.
Cities throughout the Panhandle have issued snow emergencies. Chadron, Kimball and Alliance have issued snow emergencies, effective Thursday. The cities of Scottsbluff, Gering and Terrytown issued a joint snow emergency, which goes into effect 5 p.m. Friday. It asks citizens to move cars off of street parking on emergency routes, so road crews can keep them open for emergency vehicles. The Village of Henry also will enact a snow emergency Friday evening.
Winds are anticipated to pick up Saturday morning, blowing at a sustained 25 to 35 mph, and gusting as high as 40 mph, Allen said.
Another consideration Allen said the team would watch is the warmer conditions in the Panhandle. It could mean there may be rain starting Friday instead of snow, then turning into a mix as cold air pushes from the west. Allen said that may mean lower snow expectations from Sidney to Alliance and up to Chadron, if the warmer air sticks around longer.
While the snow will be wet, meaning heavier and harder to drift, it still may cause problems for powerlines and whiteout conditions.
“The icing, the wet heavy snow and the wind could mean weighing down those lines and causing power outages,” he said.
“It could be a 25- to 50-year event and rival even 75- to 100-year events,” Allen said. “...This is one of the doozies.”