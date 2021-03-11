Winter storm could be a ‘25- to 50-year event’

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Allen said the National Weather Service would issue blizzard warnings, which asks the public not to travel, as the storm grows closer. In addition to a significant portion of the Panhandle, the entire southeast corner of Wyoming is also predicted to see whiteout conditions.

Cities throughout the Panhandle have issued snow emergencies. Chadron, Kimball and Alliance have issued snow emergencies, effective Thursday. The cities of Scottsbluff, Gering and Terrytown issued a joint snow emergency, which goes into effect 5 p.m. Friday. It asks citizens to move cars off of street parking on emergency routes, so road crews can keep them open for emergency vehicles. The Village of Henry also will enact a snow emergency Friday evening.

Winds are anticipated to pick up Saturday morning, blowing at a sustained 25 to 35 mph, and gusting as high as 40 mph, Allen said.

Another consideration Allen said the team would watch is the warmer conditions in the Panhandle. It could mean there may be rain starting Friday instead of snow, then turning into a mix as cold air pushes from the west. Allen said that may mean lower snow expectations from Sidney to Alliance and up to Chadron, if the warmer air sticks around longer.