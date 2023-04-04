A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect throughout Scotts Bluff, Banner and Morrill Counties until 6 p.m. on Wednesday following a winter storm that struck the area on Monday and Tuesday.

According to the National Weather Service, 3 to 6 inches of snow were expected in the Scottsbluff/Gering area between Monday and Tuesday evening, with increased estimates in the northern Panhandle. The snow was accompanied by gusting winds of up to 50 mph and highs in the mid 20s.

No major roads in the Panhandle were closed as of Tuesday afternoon, though some roads in the northern Panhandle were listed as completely covered by the Nebraska Department of Transportation.

Strong winds were expected to continue overnight with gusts as high as 35 mph and wind chill values as low as -5.

Similar winds and temperatures are expected throughout Wednesday along with patchy blowing snow likely to cause drifting and reduced visibility that will likely affect travel.

Wednesday night will be partly cloudy with lows around 13 with winds of 5 to 15 mph. Thursday will see warmer temperatures in the mid 40s, with winds of 10 to 15 mph expected. Temperatures are expected to increase throughout the rest of the week, with weekend highs in the 60s and 70s.