Winter storm warning, snow emergency in effect in Scottsbluff area

Much of the Panhandle and southeast Wyoming remains under a winter storm warning until around 5 p.m. Wednesday as snow and windy conditions continue.

The warning took effect at 5 p.m. Tuesday evening, affecting Scotts Bluff, Banner, Cheyenne, Kimball, and Morrill counties. In addition, the cities of Scottsbluff, Gering, and Terrytown declared a snow emergency beginning Tuesday evening at 8 p.m., which remained in effect until further notice.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the National Weather Service in Cheyenne estimated overnight snowfall of 3 to 5 inches with possible periods of heavy snow, temperatures as low as 24 degrees, and east winds up to 15 mph.

Snow is expected to continue throughout Wednesday, mostly before 3 p.m. with a 90% chance of precipitation. Up to 3 additional inches of accumulation are likely. Freezing fog is likely between the hours of 8 a.m. and 11 a.m. with areas of fog remaining from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. A high of around 30 is expected, with north winds of 10 to 20 mph.

The winter storm warning issued by the NWS estimated between 6 to 12 inches of total snow for the area over the 24-hour period. Travel is likely to become difficult due to patchy blowing snow reducing visibility and creating hazardous conditions that could affect the Wednesday morning commute.

The NWS recommended that anyone who must travel should keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in their vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the area can be obtained by calling 511.

Conditions are forecasted to improve after 5 p.m. Wednesday with skies expected to clear overnight. The low will be around 15 with west northwest winds of around 10 mph.

Thursday is expected to be sunny with a high of 34 degrees, though 10 to 15 mph winds will continue. A slight chance of snow will return to the area on Sunday night and continue into Monday morning.