Winter weather continues throughout Wednesday

Much of the Panhandle was closed due to continuing winter weather on Wednesday.

A winter storm warning remained in effect until 5 p.m. Wednesday evening for Scotts Bluff, Banner, Cheyenne, Kimball, and Morrill counties as snow continued to fall throughout the day with north winds of 10 to 15 mph.

Area schools were closed due to unsafe conditions, as were some roads. As of Wednesday afternoon, I-80 remained closed between the Wyoming border and Grand Island. US 30 was also closed between the Wyoming border and Kearney. NE 88 was closed between the Wyoming border and NE 71, and from NE 71 to Bridgeport.

Most other major roads remained open, but reports indicated that they were completely covered with snow. Covered roads included NE 71, NE 92, and a partially covered US 26.

Updated snowfall totals came in throughout the day, with most reports from the Panhandle indicating 9 inches or less by the afternoon. The highest reported total in the Panhandle came from the Lyman area with 11 inches while Harrisburg reported 9, Morrill reported 8, and Bayard reported 7.

The Scottsbluff/Gering area had no official reports of snowfall totals as of Wednesday afternoon but seemed to fall within the 7- to-9-inch range, with wind forming deeper drifts in some areas.

Daytime highs for the area were expected to be around 29 degrees. A slight chance of snow persisted overnight with a low around 13, winds of 10 to 15 mph, and gradually clearing skies.

Thursday is expected to be sunny with a high near 30 and 10 to 15 mph winds, which could continue to impact driving conditions. Winds are expected to decrease to 5 mph Thursday night, with lows around 13.

Friday highs are expected to stay below freezing at 31 with winds of 5 to 10 mph and overnight lows around 10. A chance of snow is expected to return on Sunday and last until Monday with highs in the upper 20s and lower 30s.