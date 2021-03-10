Wintry weather Wednesday to ramp up into weekend storm

Wintry weather returned Wednesday, with daytime temperatures in the low 30s and snow totals as much as six inches on the ground in parts of the Panhandle.
Today’s weather is just the beginning, according to Meteorologist Bill Mokry at the National Weather Service Forecast Office in Cheyenne. He said a second storm is moving in that could bring heavy snow totals and windy weather. meaning whiteout conditions for much of the Panhandle and southeastern Wyoming.
“For folks who have potential plans for this weekend, definitely reevaluate them,” Mokry said. “Because I think a lot of the roads are going to be treacherous, if not close to impassible. With some of the heavy snowfall rates that we’re seeing, in some cases, especially on Sunday upwards of two inches per hour.”
Mokry said new models were showing snow totals across the Panhandle at more than 6 inches over the weekend, saying he hoped to have more information after 3 p.m. Wednesday.
Mokry said that most of the snow accumulated Wednesday would stick around through the storms over the weekend, but snowfall would taper off in Wyoming this morning and across the Western Nebraska after 5 p.m.
“The next couple days prior to our system, we’re not going to reach too far into the into the mid-40s across the Panhandle,” he said. “But for those that probably had over six inches, you’re likely still gonna have some on the ground by when our next storm starts this weekend.”
Mokry listed the current snow totals just after 10 a.m. were the following:
– North of Harrison recorded six inches.
– Torrington recorded six inches.
– Scottsbluff recorded more than two and half inches north of the city.
– Alliance reported a little under an inch, but Mokry said he expected that total to change.
– Near Lusk, Wyoming, Mokry said, observers recorded 12 inches of snow this morning.
Mokry said Chadron and other parts of the northwestern Panhandle would expect to see another inch of snow throughout Wednesday, and Scotts Bluff and Box Butte counties could see another half inch.
On Friday, Mokry said the second low-pressure system moving east, will pick up moisture coming off the Gulf of Mexico. He said the warmer temperatures will mean the system can hold more water meaning the snow’s going to be pretty wet. He asked people with cardiac or other conditions to be cautious with shoveling.
“In general, with heavy snow, you know, keep it very easy and you very mindful to take breaks because this is not a push-broom snow,” he said. Mokry said winds will crank up Saturday afternoon and stay persistent, with gusts up to 25 mph seen north of Kimball and Cheyenne counties to the South Dakota border. Mokry said Kimball and Cheyenne may see wind-speeds up to 35 mph.