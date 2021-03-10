Wintry weather Wednesday to ramp up into weekend storm

Wintry weather returned Wednesday, with daytime temperatures in the low 30s and snow totals as much as six inches on the ground in parts of the Panhandle.

Today’s weather is just the beginning, according to Meteorologist Bill Mokry at the National Weather Service Forecast Office in Cheyenne. He said a second storm is moving in that could bring heavy snow totals and windy weather. meaning whiteout conditions for much of the Panhandle and southeastern Wyoming.

“For folks who have potential plans for this weekend, definitely reevaluate them,” Mokry said. “Because I think a lot of the roads are going to be treacherous, if not close to impassible. With some of the heavy snowfall rates that we’re seeing, in some cases, especially on Sunday upwards of two inches per hour.”

Mokry said new models were showing snow totals across the Panhandle at more than 6 inches over the weekend, saying he hoped to have more information after 3 p.m. Wednesday.

Mokry said that most of the snow accumulated Wednesday would stick around through the storms over the weekend, but snowfall would taper off in Wyoming this morning and across the Western Nebraska after 5 p.m.