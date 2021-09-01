 Skip to main content
WNAC and Cirrus House present ‘Rebound: New Beginnings’ art exhibit
SCOTTSBLUFF — The West Nebraska Arts Center, with the support of the Nebraska Arts Council, the Nebraska Cultural Endowment and Snow Redfern Foundation, is pleased to present “Rebound: New Beginnings” in our Bronson Gallery. This is a non-juried exhibit open to all artists.

It has been said that life is what happens while you are making your other plans. Time stops for no one, it drags us all along, and sometimes it drags us through terrible things. But no matter how hard a day is, or how cold or dark the night, the sun rises every morning. There can always be a new beginning.

“Rebound: New Beginnings” is an open media exhibition. It focuses on fresh starts and second chances. We want to emphasize community and the personal growth in the quest for mental wellness. Cirrus House, Inc. focuses on providing quality of life and independence for people living with mental illness in the Nebraska Panhandle through advocacy, housing, employment, education and a peer supported community where members can find purposeful belonging.

“Rebound: New Beginnings” opens in our Bronson Gallery Thursday, Sept. 2, with a reception from 5 to 7 p.m. This exhibit is generously sponsored by the Cirrus House and Snow Redfern Foundation, Inc. The exhibit can be viewed in our Bronson Gallery Sept. 2 through Oct. 31. This show will travel around Nebraska when it comes down from the West Nebraska Arts Center.

For more details on the traveling gallery in November, please call or visit us the West Nebraska Arts Center or Cirrus House. WNAC is open Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 1 to 5 p.m. It is closed Mondays. Gallery admission is free and open to the public.

