WNAC announces award winners for OWBF: Art in the Sky exhibit

Other mediums — Adult Best of Show, Teri Kezar, of Torrington, Wyoming, with “The Center of Attraction”; Youth Best of Show, Mylee Moore of Jenks, Oklahoma, with “Only Up”; Adult Honorable Mention, Stephanie Coley, of Scottsbluff, with “New Horizons”; Youth Honorable Mention, Aaliyah Watson, of Scottsbluff, with “Way Up High.”

Mary B. Hunt currently shows her work in various shows throughout the year, as well as galleries in Prairie Edge in Rapid City, South Dakota (prairieedge.com) and Little Bird at Loretto in Santa Fe, New Mexico (littlebirdatloretto.com). She is also a signature member of the Artists of the Black Hills, a group of artists formed to promote the arts in the Black Hills area.

Upon moving to western Nebraska from Colorado over 20 years ago, Hunt never dreamed it would be here that she found her artistic voice. Discovery of an abundance of Native American artifacts in museums and private collections in the area intrigued her. Having been introduced to Native art and artifacts at a very young age in her home state of Minnesota, Hunt had always held a fascination for the colors and designs of the work. After working in various mediums and formats without satisfaction, she began experimenting in combining birds and natural elements with artifacts in a still life format and found the subject matter that continues to drive her passion to this day.

The show can be viewed through Sunday, Aug. 29. Visit the gallery Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 1-5 p.m. Gallery admission is free and open to the public.