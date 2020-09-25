WNAC calling for artsy furniture

The West Nebraska Art Center has put out a call for artists for the upcoming Chari-ity Art Event. The painted chair fundraiser will benefit Soroptimist International of Scotts Bluff County.

Artists are asked to paint or refurbish a chair and donate it to the fundraiser. However, it is not limited to chairs. Trunks, stool benches, desks with chairs and bistro sets will also be accepted.

Artists who don’t have furniture to donate, WNAC has some chairs that need an artistic touch.

Artwork should be delivered between Oct. 26 and Nov. 1. The gallery is open Tuesday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and 1-5 p.m. on weekends.

The furniture will be displayed from Nov. 5 to Dec. 31. A silent auction for the furniture will begin on Nov. 5 until Dec. 30.

All proceeds go to the Soroptimist International of Scotts Bluff County whose mission is the betterment of women and girls.