 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
WNAC calling for artsy furniture
0 comments

WNAC calling for artsy furniture

  • 0

The West Nebraska Art Center has put out a call for artists for the upcoming Chari-ity Art Event. The painted chair fundraiser will benefit Soroptimist International of Scotts Bluff County.

Artists are asked to paint or refurbish a chair and donate it to the fundraiser. However, it is not limited to chairs. Trunks, stool benches, desks with chairs and bistro sets will also be accepted.

Artists who don’t have furniture to donate, WNAC has some chairs that need an artistic touch.

Artwork should be delivered between Oct. 26 and Nov. 1. The gallery is open Tuesday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and 1-5 p.m. on weekends.

The furniture will be displayed from Nov. 5 to Dec. 31. A silent auction for the furniture will begin on Nov. 5 until Dec. 30.

All proceeds go to the Soroptimist International of Scotts Bluff County whose mission is the betterment of women and girls.

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Steakhouse to close Sept. 19
Local

Steakhouse to close Sept. 19

Owners of another local business say ta Terrytown restaurant has become a victim of the COVID-19 pandemic. Tammy Relka, operator of Sizzlin’ S…

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Breaking News