WNAC celebrates student art month with Visionaries show

Young artists have a unique perspective when it comes to how they create art, which will shape the future of artistry into the future. The West Nebraska Arts Center is celebrating student art month in April and will hold the 37th annual Visionaries show in the main gallery March 31 – April 24.

“I just like seeing all of the different ways the kids are presenting their artwork,” Stephanie Coley, WNAC program manager, said. “It really shows you what is in their minds, what they care about, how they are going to shape the future in their thinking.”

The students’ artworks are separated into two categories for sixth through eighth grades as well as ninth through 12 grades. The art is not limited to a particular medium, so the students can explore what type of art they like, Coley said.

“We wanted to inspire the youth to do art and stay in the arts,” she said. “What I’m running into a lot with the young artists is they are frustrated they aren’t Picasso right now. Keep with it and if you can improve from what you did yesterday, that is a plus.”

Coley does not want the students to become discouraged as they develop their artist abilities. To become a good artist requires discipline and practice, she said.

Nancy Wallace, an art teacher at Scottsbluff High School, said WNAC staff and volunteers do a “wonderful job of displaying and promoting the art.”

Ahead of the show, Wallace helps her students frame their finished pieces before she brings the pieces to the arts center.

“The West Nebraska Arts Center is a very special venue to showcase the students’ artwork,” she said. “The students will help me mat and frame their work and see the process of being part of a show and then at the show see what other students from many different schools are creating.”

Visionaries also showcases students’ talents to the community. Student artwork will be submitted the week of March 22-27 and hung Tuesday, March 29 ahead of an opening reception Saturday, April 3 from 2 to 4 p.m. Students are welcome to bring in their pieces, but the teacher has brought all the projects from the class historically.

“It’s very professional and, with a nice reception, the students will feel like they are part of the bigger community and their work is noticed,” Wallace said. “This is an amazing validation of the talent of the students.”

Throughout the submission process, Coley enjoys seeing each student’s unique perspective on a project come through.

“A lot of kids don’t really know what they want to do and you can see that in their artwork, but when it comes in, you see the talent in their little heads all day,” Coley said. “I just really wish arts was more important in the education system because it opens up so many other avenues.”

Since the first Visionaries showcase, Coley said the number of student submitted pieces has seen a decline. Last year, the show featured around 60 pieces from nine different schools in the area. Two years ago, there were only 45 pieces submitted for the virtual show during COVID.

However, she is hopeful to improve on those numbers.

“When I first started this job, the former program manager told me she would have hundreds of pieces come in for the Visionaries, so I was prepared,” Coley said. “The interest has gone down drastically, so I’m hoping to stay in the realm between 50 to 60. If it goes above that, hallelujah.”

Coley also invites the public to view students’ pieces who participated in the after school art program, the Jr. Duck Stamp contest and the Ed Ward project class in the Bronson Gallery. Those pieces will be on display until March 27. Western Nebraska Community College will have an exhibition on display downstairs from May 5-29.

“There’s going to be student art on display all over the arts center,” Coley said.

The art center is open Tuesday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. The art center is closed Mondays.

The art center received support from the Nebraska Arts Council, the Nebraska Cultural Endowment, the Mid-America Arts Alliance and the National Endowment for the Arts to present the Visionaries student art show.

