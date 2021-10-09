WNAC host first in-person fundraiser in nearly 2 years

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The event has been around in some form or another for roughly 10 years, having changed over time. Denton said they keep putting it on because it’s a popular event, especially with the younger members of the community.

“Halloween events are super popular; people like to do things on Halloween,” Denton said. “I don’t know if it’s just the atmosphere and the change in the weather, the costumes, but it makes it all fun.”

Hunt said, “And I think it draws in a different audience than we get with other events. The wine tasting that we do, I think is a little bit older, so this is a little bit more for the younger people. And I think it’s just people look forward to it every year, so we keep doing it.”

The event will take place on Friday, Oct. 29 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Tickets to this event are limited and can be purchased by WNAC members now and non-members can begin purchasing on Oct. 11. Sales will go through the event. Tickets cost $20 for members and $30 for non-members.

No one under the age of 21 will be admitted, and an I.D. will be required upon entrance. Costumes are encouraged but not required.