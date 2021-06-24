WNAC opens 'Resilience' exhibit

SCOTTSBLUFF — West Nebraska Arts Center, with the support of the Nebraska Arts Council, the Nebraska Cultural Endowment and Bob & Sue Van Newkirk, is pleased to present 2021 President’s Show, an exciting collection of original artworks based on a theme. The theme is “Resilience,” chosen by Cher Maybee, West Nebraska Arts Center Board President. This is a judged group show open to all media and artistic styles that convey the theme of what resilience means.

The opening night for this exhibit is Thursday, July 1, with a reception from 5 to 7 p.m. Everyone is invited to come and enjoy. Our judge this year is Mary P. Donahue. She is an artist, designer, writer and professor of art at Chadron State College. She has been at Chadron State College for 17 years. She grew up in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, then moved to the west at age 18. Currently, she lives in the ponderosa pines among the ridges, buttes, and sandhills of northwest Nebraska.