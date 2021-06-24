WNAC opens 'Resilience' exhibit

SCOTTSBLUFF — West Nebraska Arts Center, with the support of the Nebraska Arts Council, the Nebraska Cultural Endowment and Bob & Sue Van Newkirk, is pleased to present 2021 President’s Show, an exciting collection of original artworks based on a theme. The theme is “Resilience,” chosen by Cher Maybee, West Nebraska Arts Center Board President. This is a judged group show open to all media and artistic styles that convey the theme of what resilience means.
The opening night for this exhibit is Thursday, July 1, with a reception from 5 to 7 p.m. Everyone is invited to come and enjoy. Our judge this year is Mary P. Donahue. She is an artist, designer, writer and professor of art at Chadron State College. She has been at Chadron State College for 17 years. She grew up in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, then moved to the west at age 18. Currently, she lives in the ponderosa pines among the ridges, buttes, and sandhills of northwest Nebraska.
“Creating artwork from landscape is a way of getting my bearings in a life of continued transience. It is how I make sense of the world around me,” Donahue said. “I am a native of eastern Iowa but as a child I had moved eight times by the age of eight — all within the same area. Painting the landscape was a way to re-collect myself, an attempt to belong to a place. I found solace in wide-open spaces, desolate landscapes, and massive landforms of mountains, canyons and ridges. I took careful notice of rock walls, exposed earth, geologic layers, entwined roots, branches, trees and cloud formations. The people around me with whom I share memories also become part of my landscape.
“I suspect that I make art for many reasons that sometimes can only be hinted at — that search for sense of place; a questioning of family history and human connections; a re-collecting of personal story and memory; a preoccupation with the idea of time; and a spiritual connection to the natural world.”
The 2021 President’s Show: Resilience can be viewed July 1 through Aug. 1. WNAC will be closed Sunday, July 4 for the holiday. Visit the gallery Tuesday - Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 1 to 5 p.m. Gallery admission is free and open to the public.