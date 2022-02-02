WNAC presents Share Love of Art this Valentine’s Day

SCOTTSBLUFF – The West Nebraska Arts Center, with the support of the Nebraska Arts Council, the Nebraska Cultural Endowment, the Mid–America Arts Alliance, and the National Endowment for the Arts, is pleased to present Share Love of Art.

This is a Valentine’s-themed gift opportunity for those who are shopping for a special someone or friend. The way it works is by having customers come to the arts center and create a box of goodies. The boxes start at $20.

Customers will have the opportunity to pick the items they want in their box. There will be homemade cookies, handmade cards, chocolates, hot chocolate, and original art from local artists. Additional items are available as well to make your gift particularly special. The extras include original artwork, hand-crafted scarves, prints from original artwork, handmade Valentine’s–themed treasures, and more. We will also take calls for people who are unable to come. We will put a box together for you; ready for pick–up at your convenience.

“This is a way we can have fun with Valentine’s Day and offer some great gifts to our community,” said program manager Stephanie Coley. “There is always something happening at the West Nebraska Arts Center, and we love to involve the everyone. So, help us share the love.”